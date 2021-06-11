17 locals named to district softball teams

A total of 17 girls from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were named to the 2021 all-district teams on behalf of the Ohio Southeast District Softball Coaches Association.

Both River Valley and Eastern led the locals with four selections apiece, with Southern adding a trio of picks as well. Gallia Academy, Meigs and South Gallia came away with two honorees each.

The Lady Raiders had the lone first team selection in Division II with sophomore Riley Bradley. Juniors Grace Hash and Brooke Sizemore were second team honorees on behalf of RVHS, while freshman Abbigail Hollanbaugh was named to the honorable mention squad.

Freshman Taylor Mathie was a second team selection on behalf of the Blue Angels in D-2, while senior teammate Bailee Young was chosen to the honorable mention list.

Freshman Delana Wright was a second team pick for the Lady Marauders in Division II, while senior teammate Jerrica Smith was named to the honorable mention squad.

Taylor Pagen of Sheridan was named the D-2 player of the year and Troy Wolfe of Sheridan was the D-2 coach of the year.

South Gallia junior Jessie Rutt and Southern freshman Kassidy Chaney were both named to the Division IV first team, while junior Lalla Hurlow was a second team choice for the Lady Rebels.

Junior Kayla Evans and freshman Lexi Smith were also honorable mention picks on behalf of the Lady Tornadoes.

Cara Taylor of Waterford was named the D-4 player of the year and J.D. McKenzie of Portsmouth Notre Dame was the coach of the year in Division IV.

Junior Megan Maxon was the lone first team choice for Eastern in Division III, while senior Tessa Rockhold was a second team pick. Senior Kelsey Roberts and sophomore Ella Carleton were honorable mention selections as well for the Lady Eagles.

Keegan Moore of Ironton was named the D-3 player of the year and Teresa Ruby of Wheelersburg was the D-3 coach of the year.

Division II

FIRST TEAM

Taylor Pagen, Sheridan; Ashleigh James, Athens; Kayla Roberts, Hillsboro; Suzzy Wall, Waverly; Alexis Book, Unioto; Brianna Sexton, Vinton Co; Briana Weller, McClain; Cheyanne Arnold, Logan Elm; Avery Mueller, Sheridan; Olivia Banks, Athens; Riley Bradley, River Valley; Olivia Congleton, Warren; Avery Miller, Unioto; Brittany Ogg, Fairfield Union; Mallory Parsons, Hillsboro; Chandler Hayes, Circleville; Makenna Knisley, Washington Court House; Sidney Payton Miami Trace.

Player of the Year

Taylor Pagen, Sheridan.

Coach of the Year

Troy Wolfe, Sheridan.

SECOND TEAM

Taylor Evans, Jackson; Makayla Shendan, Sheridan; Aiyanna Hancock, Warren; Delana Wright, Meigs; Taylor Mathie, Gallia Academy; Emma Fromm, Chillicothe; Lindsey VanHoose, Logan Elm; Grace Hash, River Valley; Maya Farley, Marietta; Kaitlyn McPeek, Fairfield; Josie Crabtree, Greenfield; Kenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro; Maddie Walker, Sheridan; Abbi Erwin, Athens; Brooke Sizemore, River Valley; Abbie Marshall, Waverly; Carly King, Logan Elm; Abby Faught, Vinton Co.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bailee Young, Gallia Academy; Kerrigan Ward, Vinton Co; Trista Stanley, Marietta; Neveah Smith, Fairfield Union; Maddie Baxter, Jackson; Callina Wiget, Logan Elm; Hannah Hull, Unioto; Abbi Hollanbaugh, River Valley; Delaney Thomas, Miami Trace; Kendra Hammons, Athens; Kinsey Gilliand, Hillsboro; Lorelei King, Miami Trace; Delaney Eakins, Miami Trace; Jerrica Smith, Meigs; Kat Kanipes, Circleville; Katie Folkes, Circleville; Corynn Chrisman, Washington; Meredith Pabst, Washington; Brooklyn Foose, Washington; Leah Way, Warren; Karlee Lynch, Warren; Morgan Daniels, Chillicothe; Caroline Corcoran, Chillicothe; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe; Jade Zickafoose, Unioto; Zoiee Smith, Waverly; Emma Bellaw, Waverly; Leah Alford, Jackson; Morgan Wolfe, Fairfield; Kyla Burchett, Greenfield; Camryn McCoy, Greenfield.

Division III

FIRST TEAM

Keegan Moore, Ironton; Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg; Sydney McDermott, Portsmouth West; Madison Perry, Portsmouth; McKenna Headley, Crooksville; Addi Dillow, Dawson-Bryant; Jenna Johnston, Wellston; Rylie Hughes, Wheelersburg; Lexie Lockwood, Southeastern Ross; Kylee Kellough, Huntington; Erin Scurlock, Alexander; Andrea Blevins, Minford; Olivia Dumm, Westfall; Megan Maxon, Reedsville Eastern; Layla Hattan, Fairfield; Emilie Johnson, Valley; Kailey Adkins, Oak Hill; Boo Sturgill, Wheelersburg; Graycie Brammer, Ironton; Makenzie Hanshaw, Rock Hill.

Player of the Year

Keegan Moore, Ironton.

Coach of the Year

Teresa Ruby, Wheelersburg.

SECOND TEAM

Makenna Kilgour, Wellston; Jaidyn Griffith, Dawson-Bryant; Faith Phillips, Portsmouth; Maddie Mullins, Westfall; Kylee Howard, Rock Hill; Logyn Chamberlin, Crookesville; Haleigh Snider, Lynchburg-Clay; Kate Rollins, Portsmouth West; Tessa Rockhold, Reedsville-Eastern; Jadyn Mace, Alexander; Jayden Allen, New Lexington; Emily Bowen, Fairland; Alexia Throckmorton, Northwest; Jaclyn Burchett, Northwest; Caitlin Quickle, Fairfield; Erin Richendollar, Southeastern Ross; Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York; Abbie Bickenheusser, Westfall; Allison Basye, Huntington; Brooke Castro, Alexander.

HONORABLE MENTION

Andi Jo Howard, Wheelersburg; Abie Boland, Portsmouth West; Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West; Aleigha Matney, Rock Hill; Laney Brown, Piketon; Taylor Williams, Piketon; Erika Bowman, Chesapeake; Megan Johnson, Minford; Soraya Taylor, New Lexington; Phoenix Williamson, New Lexington; Rylee Newlon, New Lexington; Lana Landefeld, Westfall; Olivia Dickerson, Portsmouth; Emily Cheatham, Portsmouth; Kaylee Salyer, Fairland; Katie Pruitt, Fairland; Libby Judge, Fairland; Kirsten Williams, Ironton; Kiandra Martin, Ironton; Haley Wiburn, Huntington; Harmony Henneberger, Huntington; Rylee Harmon, Dawson-Bryant; Kayleigh Murphy, Dawson-Bryant; Samantha Brown, Federal Hocking; Alexis Wilkes, Federal Hocking; Caitlin Campbell, Fairfield; Kaitlin Chambliss, Fairfield; Kylie Christa, Nelsonville-York; Abby Riffle, Nelsonville-York; Sylar Riffle, Nelsonville-York; Kodee Langdon, South Point; Megan Epperly, South Point; Maddy Evans, South Point; Kelsey Roberts, Reedsville Eastern; Ella Carleton, Reedsville Eastern; Tamron McCain, Oak Hill; Kameron Karr, Wellston; Neveha Ousley, Wellston; CIdney Huff, Southeastern Ross; Audrey Scott, Southeastern Ross; Lacie O’Neal, Crooksville; Gracie Frame, Crooksville; Sierra Benney, Lynchburg-Clay; Taylor Cunningham, Valley; Lexi Whitt, Valley.

Division IV

FIRST TEAM

Cara Taylor, Waterford; Emily Estep, Symmes Valley; Megan Bazler, Clay; Claire Dettwiller, Notre Dame; Kaitlen Bush, Belpre; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester; Gwen Sparks, Notre Dame; Marisa Moore, Peebles; Riley Schweikert, Waterford; Olivia Smith, Paint Valley; Gwen Messer, South Webster; Hannah Hobbs, Manchester; Preslee Lutz, Clay; Jace Agriesti, Miller; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia; Ava Jenkins, Green; Kelsie Gothard, Symmes Valley; Kassidy Chaney, Southern.

Player of the Year

Cara Taylor, Waterford.

Coach of the Year

J.D. McKenzie, Notre Dame.

SECOND TEAM

Alyssa Hutchinson, Belpre; Adelynn Stevens, Trimble; Emma Bailey, South Webster; Kyndell Lloyd, Peebles; Brianna Osborne, Trimble; Isabel Cassidy, Notre Dame; Lalla Hurlow, South Gallia; Bri Claxton, South Webster; Kasey Kimbler, Green; Mackenzie Whitley, Glenwood; Mia Caldwell, Sciotoville East; Mea Henderson, Western; Megan Nickel, Eastern Pike; Savannah Mart, Symmes Valley; Kat Cochran, Clay; Emilee Applegate, Manchester; Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame; Josie Elliot, Waterford.

HONORABLE MENTION

Dekotah Lemon, Belpre; Taylor Parker, Belpre; Shaley Munion, Clay; Andee Lester, Eastern Pike; Hannah Felts, Eastern Pike; Skylar White, Eastern Pike; Jadelyn Lawson, Glenwood; Dylan O’Rourke, Glenwood; Cassie Williams, Glenwood; Emily Brady, Green; Kameron Sweeney, Green; Yasmin Lucas, Manchester; Bella Staffer, Paint Valley; Haylee Vaughn, Paint Valley; Emmi Nichols, Peebles; Darby Mills, Peebles; Peyton Johnson, Sciotoville; Gracie Smith, Sciotoville; Felicia Smith, Sciotoville; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster; Lexi Smith, Southern; Kayla Evans, Southern; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley; Riley Campbell, Trimble; Alayna Jones, Waterford; Bailey Elliot, Western; Morgan Whitley, Western.

Eastern junior Megan Maxon takes a pitch, during the Lady Eagles' non-conference game against River Valley on April 2 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

