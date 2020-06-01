WVSSAC announces summer restart plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s a big step in the right direction.

The West Virginia high school sports world took a promising leap forward on Friday afternoon as Governor Jim Justice announced that summer youth events, including high school athletics, could resume starting Monday, June 8.

Shortly after Governor Justice’s announcement, the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission issued a statement on the guidelines for school-based summer athletics — built for both a non-sport specific period that will focus on strength and conditioning as well as the three week period in which sport specific activities may take place.

Besides the Governor’s office, the WVSSAC also worked with the West Virginia Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Resources, and the National Federation of High School Schools in establishing the summer guidelines.

The guidelines call for a three phase strength and conditioning period that can start beginning June 8. Additional guidelines are included for the three week period which starts for many counties on July 6.

A look at the guidelines through each of the three phases of the WVSSAC plan.

Phase I

Weeks 1-2 of Conditioning, Strength Training, and Agility: (Recommended Dates – June 8-19)

— Students and/or adults who have symptoms or feel sick must stay home.

— Use of outdoor facilities only

— Student groups or “pods” of 10 or less need to be assigned and names recorded. Record names of students in each pod.

— Students stay in their “pod” for the duration of Phases I and II

— All students and adults should maintain proper social distancing (6 feet).

— Face masks/coverings are recommended when appropriate and should be worn at all times (by both students and adults) except when participating in high intensity aerobic activity.

— Activities are to be limited to conditioning, strength training, and agility. No sport specific activities or equipment allowed.

— Limit of one hour of activities per day per group or “pod”

— Students should bring their own water bottle. No sharing of water bottles allowed.

— Disinfectants and hand sanitizers should be available on site.

— Any non- sport specific equipment used should be disinfected after each individual use

— If a person shows signs and symptoms of COVID 19, anyone who has had contact with that person must quarantine for 14 days.

Phase II

Weeks 3-4 of Conditioning, Strength Training, and Agility: (Recommended Date –June 22-July 3)

— Students and/or adults who have symptoms or feel sick must stay home.

— Use of outdoor or indoor facilities

— Student groups or “pods” of 10 or less, but up to 25 students allowed in designated areas. Record names of students in each pod.

— Students stay in their “pod” for the duration of Phases I and II

— All participants and adults should maintain proper social distancing

— Face masks/coverings are recommended when appropriate and should be worn at all times (by both students and adults) except when participating in high intensity aerobic activity.

— Activities are to be limited to conditioning, strength training, and agility. No sport specific activities or equipment allowed.

— Limit of two hours of activities per day per group or “pod”

— Students should bring own water bottles. No sharing of water bottles or other personal items allowed

— Disinfectants and hand sanitizers should be available on site.

— Students and adults should practice frequent hand washing when in contact with others or with equipment (jump ropes, weights, etc.)

— Any non- sport specific equipment used should be disinfected after each individual use

— If a person shows signs and symptoms of COVID 19, anyone who has had contact with that person must quarantine for 14 days.

— To the greatest extent possible, any indoor activities that can be performed outdoors should be scheduled outdoors

Phase III

County Established Three Week Period (Direct Contact between Coaches and Athletes)

— Students and/or adults who have symptoms or feel sick must stay home.

— Face masks/coverings are recommended and should be worn at all times (by both students and adults) except when participating in high intensity aerobic activity.

— Disinfectants and hand sanitizers should be available on site.

— Students and adults should practice frequent hand washing when in contact with others or with equipment (jump ropes, weights, etc.)

— All participants and adults should maintain proper social distancing unless in competition.

— Students should bring own water bottles. No sharing of water bottles or other personal items allowed

— Use of outdoor or indoor facilities

— All activities are limited to students in your school; no interschool activities

— Student groups or “pods” of 10 or less (unless in intrasquad competition) but up to 50 students allowed in designated areas. Record names of students in each pod.

— Limit of three hours of activities per day per group or “pod”

— All sport specific equipment used should be disinfected after each individual use

— If a person shows signs and symptoms of COVID 19, anyone who has had contact with that person must quarantine for 14 days.

— To the greatest extent possible, any indoor activities that can be performed outdoors should be scheduled outdoors

— Low and moderate risk sports (as identified by the National Federation of High Schools) will be permitted to participate

— High Risk sports of Football, Competitive Cheer, and Wrestling

Football

▪ More emphasis on individual position group drills

▪ No drills are permitted that have body to body contact (Air only)

▪ No handheld shields may be used

▪ No equipment (i.e. helmets, shoulder pads, etc.) permitted

▪ Groups must be less than 25 participants

Competitive Cheer

▪ Cheerleaders may not practice/perform partner stunts or building

▪ Tumbling, sideline, chants, jumps, and dances without contact are permitted

▪ No outside assistance or choreographers may be used

Wrestling

▪ Individual drills only

▪ No drills are permitted that have body to body contact

Other Information

▪ No FLEX days are to be approved or used during this time

In addition, each school administrator shall have a written sanitation plan during the time students are on the school campus.

The plan shall include procedures for disinfecting high touch surfaces and restrooms. High touch surfaces and restrooms are to be cleaned frequently with approved disinfectants. Appropriate staff must be designated for the daily sanitation.

The final decision to open up school facilities will be up to each county board of education. All activities are voluntary. These guidelines are intended to be used only in the event that a county decides to allow its student athletes to participate.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

