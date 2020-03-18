Farmers Bank lobbies closed to the public

POMEROY — Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our employees and customers and on recommendation of federal and state officials, Farmers Bank will be temporarily closing our lobbies to the public starting Thursday, March 19th.

The bank will continue to provide services through the drive through facilities during regular business hours. The bank encourages its customers to use our other banking resources for account access including:

• Online Banking (www.fbsc.com)

• Mobile Banking (FBSC Mobile)

• Debit Cards

• Drive Though Services

• Touch Tone Teller (740-992-9500)

• Night Deposit Boxes

“The health of our employees, customers and community is our top priority. Given the evolving concerns around COVID-19, we are taking a number of actions to help support local health management efforts,” said Paul Reed, President of Farmers Bank. “We also understand the concerns and needs of our customers and we are committed to being responsive to them throughout the uncertainty.”

Farmers Bank staff is available by phone and email and will do their best to assist you with your banking needs. Updates to our lobby status will be posted on the website (www.fbsc.com) and social media.

Information provided by Farmers Bank.