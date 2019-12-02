Tip sought in 2013 hunting death

GALLIA COUNTY — With the opening day of deer gun season upon the area, Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin said he would encourage anyone with information pertaining to the shooting death of Larry Bradley, which occurred in December 2013 while he was hunting, to come forward.

“This case is still open and we hope and pray that whoever did this will do the right thing for Larry and his family and come forward,” said Champlin. “If this was truly an accidental hunting incident, I can’t imagine why this person would not want to grant the family and themselves some everlasting peace by coming forward.”

Several weeks after the shooting the Gallia Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous letter in which the author claimed responsibility for the shooting, describing it as an accident.

“I encourage the person responsible to contact me or any of my deputies directly so we can close this case and give the family some closure,” said Champlin.

Anyone with information about this case can leave it on the Gallia Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 740-446-6555.

Bradley