Roads after the floods

GALLIA COUNTY — Local authorities have surveyed the damage from the recent flooding, with a total estimate of repair coming in just shy of $4 million dollars.

Across the county there are seven different slips on roadways that require repairs, ranging from as low as $122,000 to as high as $402,000. Repairing road slips comprises the bulk of the bill, although washouts near bridges and embankments add up to nearly a quarter of a million dollars throughout Gallia.

“Right now what we are really focused on is, there’s not much we can do with slips short of major repairs. We have four big projects going on right now, three on Lincoln Pike, one on Swan Creek, and we have a really bad one on Bulaville Pike we are about to start, but those were all prior to the week of flood damages,” said Gallia Engineer Brett Boothe. “Once we get Bulaville out to bid next, we’re going to try and focus on getting these big slips out to bid.”

A portion of the damage in the recent flooding was debris, washouts in ditches, and fallen trees. According to Boothe, much of the debris has been cleared out making roads safe again, although crews are still out working to get ditches cleaned up.

“We’re getting all of the maintenance items that we can get done knocked out of the way, and then the bigger ticket items, we will be planning to get those items off the ground here very shortly, maybe within the next few weeks,” said Boothe.

Repairs to the road surface that require new asphalt are on hold currently as asphalt is not currently being produced, as it is out of season.

“On four million dollars worth of damages, if I have to come up with 25 percent that’s still a million dollars, and that’s a big enough chunk that it will have a major impact on what we do in the next couple of years. Even with that help, it’s going to be tough,” said Boothe.

Boothe will meet with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to discuss assisting the cost of those repairs. According to Boothe, Ohio EMA could possibly cover 75 percent of the expenses, and FEMA could cover up to 87.5 percent.

The following roads currently have slips on them, and motorists should use caution when driving near them heeding all signage posted. Coal Valley Road near the county line and the half mile post, Rock Lick Road, Brumfield Road in three separate places, Hannan Trace between Sugar Creek and King Chapel Roads, Neighborhood Road in two places, Kemper Hollow Road near the pond, Woodsmill Road at Tycoon Lake and the Ohio 325 end, Cora Mill Road one mile from Ohio 325, and Swan Creek in two places near the three mile post.

Cora Mill Road adjacent to Racoon Creek has slipped. Local authorities are working to repair this, and several others in the county. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_cora-mill-road.jpg Cora Mill Road adjacent to Racoon Creek has slipped. Local authorities are working to repair this, and several others in the county. Courtesy|Brett Boothe Coal Valley Road, between Vinton and the Gallia, Jackson County line has also slipped, leaving a road hazard for drivers. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_coal-valley-road.jpg Coal Valley Road, between Vinton and the Gallia, Jackson County line has also slipped, leaving a road hazard for drivers. Courtesy|Brett Boothe

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.