Man injured in farming accident

LEBANON Twp. — A local man sustained injuries and had to be extracted from farming machinery on Monday evening in Lebanon Township.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County EMS, and the Racine Fire Department received an emergency call on Jan. 1 at 4:15 p.m. regarding an accident in Lebanon Township at the intersection of Ross and Lovett roads.

“Late 20’s male was running a power take-off (PTO) driven single row corn picker,” commented Racine Fire Department firefighter Ian Wise. “The machine became clogged and he stepped off to check it, in the process he was pulled into the machine, which stalled the machine and tractor.”

Wise shared that Chris Holter, 27, was heavily entrapped when emergency personnel arrived on the scene. He said Holter was extracted from the machinery within 4o minutes with the combined efforts of personnel from the Racine Fire Department, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and Meigs County EMS.

Wise said MedFlight was called and the patient was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. to be admitted into its emergency and trauma center due to the extent of his injuries, along with the time he had suffered in the freezing temperatures.

Wise expressed emergency personnel were on site for approximately two hours.

A Cabell Huntington Hospital representative from the emergency and trauma center commented that Holter was in fair condition as of Tuesday evening.

http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_Sentinel.jpg

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.