After a long battle with drug addiction, Paul William Chafin, born on July 22, 1984 passed away on Saturday April 16, 2022 from a massive overdose of fentanyl.

He was preceded by his maternal grandparents Mary Jo and Paul Dean Porter, and his father Wallace Randall Chafin.

Paul is survived and loved by his three sons, Shawn Chafin, Clayton Chafin, and Conner Chafin; three daughters, Porter, Parker, and Pryce; brother, Mark J. Chafin; mother, Mary Beth (Jerry) Slayton; aunt, Patricia Griffith; uncle, Jason Porter; great uncle, Wes (Judy) Shepherd, and by a great aunt, Violet Jeffers. He will be greatly missed.

There are no services being planned.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local drug rehabilitation center.

