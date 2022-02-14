RIO GRANDE — Francis J. “Fritz” Hohman, 91, Rio Grande, Ohio passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at O’Bleness Hospital, Athens, Ohio.

Born March 19, 1930 in Zanesville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Clements Joseph and Mary Dorothy (Jakubisin) Hohman. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and Fritz attended Simpson Chapel United Methodist Church in Rio Grande.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Blazer Hohman, The Plains, Ohio (formerly of Rio Grande) and his children: Gregory Hohman, Chillicothe, Ohio; Jeffery (Mary) Hohman, Columbus, Ohio; Susan Renee (Rick) Ricker, Buckeye, Arizona; Marilee (John) McDonald, Glouster, Ohio and David Wayne Hohman, Darbyville, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Joseph Hohman, Orange, California; James (Violet) Hohman, Arlington, Virginia; Rosemary Law, Kenton, Ohio; Jane Ann (Jessie) Shreve, Zanesville; Mary Podojil, Hinsdale, Illinois and Anna Hattery, Kenton, Ohio.

Fritz was preceded in death by wives Wilma Hohman, Georgia Hohman, his parents and four brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Simpson Chapel United Methodist Church, Rio Grande, with Pastor Dan Lamphier officiating. Military Rites will be performed by The Gallia County Veterans Service Funeral Detail. Friends and family may call at the church Saturday 10 a.m. to the service time. Cremation services will follow. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, is honored to serve the Hohman Family.

