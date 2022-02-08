MASON — Corey Allen Roush, 42, of Mason, West Virginia, passed away on February 1, 2022.

He was born on October 9, 1979, son of Kevin (Paula) Roush of Mason, and Belinda (John) Richardson of Florida.

Corey was a graduate of Wahama High School, and afterward worked alongside of his father, Kevin Roush and eventually his younger brother, Kane Roush, at K.R. Construction. When he wasn’t working, he loved to fish, hunt, and root on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But most of all, he loved his girls, Lexi and Brinna.

Corey is survived by his parents, Kevin (Paula) Roush and Belinda (John) Richardson; children, Lexi and Brinna Roush; brother, Travis Richardson; grandparents, Hobie and Margret Lowe; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Corey was preceded by in death by his grandparents, R.J. and Mary Roush; and brother, Kane Roush.

Services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Anderson-McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio. Visitation hours for family and friends will start at 11 a.m. and the funeral will begin at 1 p.m.