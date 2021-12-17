Robert Lee Nibert “Bob” to his friends, “Bobby” to his mom, sister and brother, died suddenly November 28, 2021. He was 64 years young.

He is survived by his loving and caring wife Patty, his three amazing children, Tara/Jeremy, B.J.(Bob Junior)/Whitney, Lindsay/Newman. He was the greatest PaPa to his all girl team of grandchildren Ella, Olivia, MeMe, Rosie, Lily, and Eloise. His mother Linda and loving sister Robin and brother Gary, his father Merrill who preceded him in death in 2011. He is also missed by his beloved beagle Basset Hound Charlie.

Thank You to the Mayo family who took him into their hearts and gave him a home away from home. He loved all of you. God bless you.

He was the successful co-owner of Academy Heating and Cooling starting from sweeping floors and emptying trash to co-owner. He achieved this by dedication hard work and honesty. He did it all and did it well. If you would like to read and see more of his life, visit the website of Collins Funeral Home, Silver Springs, Md., they have a wonderful slideshow put together by his children.

PEACE LATER