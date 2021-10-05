Rockets and ‘Rocketoberfest’ Saturday in Rio

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Rocketoberfest is coming to Rio Grande with a day of activities this Saturday, Oct. 9, culminating in the return of Rockets Over Rio.

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. there will be a beer garden setup for those 21 and over. Live music will be performed by various bands including the Stringbenders and Blake Bissel, Rio Mayor Matt Easter said.

The University of Rio Grande’s men’s rugby team hosts a match against Denison University which begins at 2 p.m. Back-to-back soccer games begin at 5 p.m. with Rio’s women’s soccer playing Asbury University, followed by the men’s soccer team taking the field to play Asbury at 7 p.m.

After the soccer games, around 8:30 p.m., Easter said Rockets Over Rio will commence. Rockets Over Rio is a fireworks show that takes place over the University of Rio’s soccer field.

“So, at 8:30 is the greatest firework show that Rio Grande has ever experienced in their history of doing Rockets Over Rio,” Easter said.

“Rockets” was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, resulting in a bigger event for 2021, Easter said.

“We want people to really show [up],” Easter said. “This is big time, we’re glad to be back.”

The Rio Grande Fire Department will be setup selling concessions throughout the day, Easter said.

“It’s going to be beautiful fall weather,” Easter said.

Rockets Over Rio is funded by community donations.

According to its Facebook event page, Rocketoberfest is sponsored by the Sisters of Alpha Mu Beta Sorority, The University of Rio Grande and Rio’s Community College with proceeds benefiting a scholarship fund. Follow “Rocketoberfest” on Facebook for more information.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer with Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @bhively1. Reach her at (740) 444-4303 ext 2555.

