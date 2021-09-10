ATHENS — Wanda L. Beaver, 76, of Athens, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at her residence.

She was born Jan. 19, 1945 in Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of the late Everett C. and Jewell M. Layne Clark. She was a member of the Vanderhoof Baptist Church, Jolly Workers and Lottridge Community Center.

Wanda is survived by a son, Vince and Vickie Beaver; three grandchildren, Ashley Burnheimer, April Beaver and Wes Beaver; three great-grandchildren, Gavin Lance, Hanna Hewitt and Holden Hewitt; brother, Wayne and Karyn Clark; sister, Waneta and Mike Dennie; two nephews, Travis and Jennifer Dennie and Dusty and Heather Dennie and a niece, Veronica Clark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney G. Beaver.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Pastor Craig Holler officiating. Burial will follow in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens in Gallipolis.

Visitation will be held Monday, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.