Gallia Church Calendar

Tuesday, Aug. 21

GALLIOPLIS — Christian Care Circle Ladies meeting; 10:30 AM at Bob Evans; Rio Grande; we are studying “Women of the Old Testament”. All ladies are welcome to attend.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

GALLIPOLIS — Bible Study; 6 PM; Pastor Bob Hood; Bulaville Christian Church, 2337 Johnson Ridge Rd.; (740-446-7495 or 740-709-6107). Everyone is welcome.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Dickey Chapel Church will hold service at 7 p.m.

GALLIPOLIS — Children’s Ministry, 6:45 pm; Youth “REFUEL” in the FLC, 7pm; Prayer & Praise in the Sanctuary, 7 pm; First Church of the Nazarene, 1110 First Ave.

ADDISON — Addison Freewill Baptist Church Prayer meeting 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

GALLIPOLIS — First Baptist Church will hold a free lunch at noon. Happens fourth Saturday of every month.

Sunday, Aug. 26

SCOTTOWN— Walnut Ridge Church Homecoming, 10 a.m., meal to follow, everyone welcome.

GALLIPOLIS — Coffee Klatch at 9:45 AM; Sunday School at 10:00; AM worship service at 10:30; Pastor Bob Hood; Bulaville Christian Church, 2337 Johnson Ridge Rd.; 740-446-7495 or 740-709-6107. Everyone is welcome.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Dickey Chapel Church will hold service at 6 p.m.

GALLIPOLIS — First Light Worship Service in the Family Life Center, 9am; Sunday School, 9:3 0am; Morning Worship Service, 10:45 am; Youth “The Resistance” in the FLC, 6 pm; Evening Worship Service 6pm; First Church of the Nazarene, 1110 First Ave. with Pastor Douglas Downs.

ADDISON — Addison Freewill Baptist Church, Sunday School 10 a.m., evening service 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

GALLIPOLIS — Bible Study; 6 PM; Pastor Bob Hood; Bulaville Christian Church, 2337 Johnson Ridge Rd.; (740-446-7495 or 740-709-6107). Everyone is welcome.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Dickey Chapel Church will hold service at 7 p.m.

ADDISON — Addison Freewill Baptist Church, prayer meeting 7 p.m.

GALLIPOLIS — Children’s Ministry, 6:45 pm; Youth “REFUEL” in the FLC, 7pm; Prayer & Praise in the Sanctuary, 7 pm; First Church of the Nazarene, 1110 First Ave.

Sunday, Sept. 2,

GALLIPOLIS — First Light Worship Service in the Family Life Center, 9am; Sunday School, 9:3 0am; Morning Worship Service, 10:45 am; Youth “The Resistance” in the FLC, 6 pm; Evening Worship Service 6pm; First Church of the Nazarene, 1110 First Ave. with Pastor Douglas Downs.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

GALLIPOLIS — Children’s Ministry, 6:45 pm; Youth “REFUEL” in the FLC, 7pm; Prayer & Praise in the Sanctuary, 7 pm; First Church of the Nazarene, 1110 First Ave.

Saturday, Sept. 8

GALLIPOLIS — 90th Anniversary Homecoming of First Church Gallipolis Nazarene, 1110 First Ave Gallipolis, Sep. 8 and 9. Saturday’s activities will include tours of the church and trips down “Memory Lane” see all the pictures and memorabilia beginning at 1-4pm and a southern gospel concert by The Guardians at 7 p.m. Anniversary Homecoming Service will be on Sunday at 10 a.m., with preaching and special music by returning pastors and associates.

Sunday, Sept. 9

GALLIPOLIS — First Light Worship Service in the Family Life Center, 9am; Sunday School, 9:3 0am; Morning Worship Service, 10:45 am; Youth “The Resistance” in the FLC, 6 pm; Evening Worship Service 6pm; First Church of the Nazarene, 1110 First Ave. with Pastor Douglas Downs.