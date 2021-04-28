2021 Passport Challenge: Gallipolis City Park Photo Scavenger Hunt

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s summer program will take place beginning May 7 through Aug. 6. This will be the sixth year of the bureau’s annual program, more commonly known as the Passport Challenge. For summer 2021, the bureau is hosting a special edition, a “Gallipolis City Park Photo Scavenger Hunt.”

According to a news release from the GCCVB, the goal is to locate the 10 selected historical park landmarks by exploring the Gallipolis City Park and to snap a photo of each landmark.

“Participants can also visit the bureau office to receive a fun prize once they have found all ten landmarks,” stated the release. “Anyone who completes the program will also be entered to win our grand prize which will be drawn after August 6th. The Photo Scavenger Hunt is perfect for families wanting to get out of the house to enjoy the outdoors or aspiring photographers looking for a little practice.”

This year’s grand prize is “the biggest prize the program has ever had,” reports the GCCVB.

According to the bureau, “All the items have been graciously donated by Gallia County businesses and organizations. Items include, a University of Rio Grande blanket, $100 gift certificate to any Gallia County Chamber business, $30 Gift Card to Anytime Shine, Gallipolis mugs, various gift certificates, The Potted Edge $50 gift card and candle, diffuser, Bluetooth headphones, garden items, umbrellas, and Gallia Academy products, more! There is also a $50 gift card for our 21+ participants to Twisted Vine Family Vineyard. Participants can only be entered once to win the grand prize.”

Kaitlynn Halley, bureau assistant director, said, “Each year we work hard to create a fun interactive program that will highlight some of the interesting aspects of Gallia County. We wanted to focus specifically on the City Park as it plays such an important role in Gallia tourism.”

Halley shared the Photo Scavenger Hunt is free and open to all Gallia County residents and visitors. To participate, pick up a copy of the Challenge Sheet at the bureau office at 441 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, (located across from the post office), or download it at www.visigallia.com.

For questions about the program contact the bureau at 1-800-765-6482 or info@visitgallia.com.

Information provided by the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Pictured from 2019, area residents gathered for a group photo sent to Ohio Magazine in Gallipolis City Park. Gallipolis was one of five communities recognized in Ohio Magazine’s 14th annual Ohio’s Best Hometowns issue. City Park is the focal point for this year’s special edition of the 2021 Passport Challenge from the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_BestHometownPhotoGallipolis.jpg Pictured from 2019, area residents gathered for a group photo sent to Ohio Magazine in Gallipolis City Park. Gallipolis was one of five communities recognized in Ohio Magazine’s 14th annual Ohio’s Best Hometowns issue. City Park is the focal point for this year’s special edition of the 2021 Passport Challenge from the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau. OVP File Photo

Special edition features Gallipolis City Park