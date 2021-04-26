RVHS prom returns

BIDWELL — Though it may’ve felt impossible only a year ago, students at River Valley High School celebrated prom over the weekend, choosing their queen and king.

Taking home the royal titles were Queen Hannah Jacks and King Jordan Lambert.

Comprising their courts were queen candidates Lindsey Abbott, Sydnee Runyon, Taylor Huck, Emmary Phoenix; and king candidates, Brier Campbell, Blaine Cline, Alex Euton, Chase Barber.

Prom was held at the high school this past Saturday. The prom’s “grand march” was live streamed on the school’s Facebook page to allow family and friends to be a part of the big night.

Next up for RVHS seniors is graduation and unlike last year’s virtual ceremony, this year’s observance will be in-person.

As previously reported by the Tribune, in a letter sent to families from Principal T.R. Edwards, River Valley will hold an outdoor graduation ceremony on May 21 at 7 p.m. at the athletic stadium. Families must sit in pods and be socially distanced from others, but there is no limit on attendees. If there is rain, the event may be delayed for 30-45 minutes, the letter stated. If the graduation needs to be moved indoors due to rain, attendance will be limited to two individuals per graduate.

