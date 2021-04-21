Gallipolis house fire claims life of elderly man

GALLIPOLIS — An elderly man has reportedly died as a result of a house fire on Wednesday in Gallipolis.

Firefighters with the Gallipolis Fire Department were initially alerted by an alarm company concerning smoke detectors in the home, quickly followed by dispatchers, shortly after noon, according to Gallipolis Fire Chief Keith Elliott. The home was located near the intersection of state routes 7 and 141 in Gallipolis.

Elliott said when firefighters arrived, the fire was spreading “rapidly” from the first floor through to the attic.

An elderly man in his 80’s was pronounced dead at the scene by Gallia County Coroner Dr. Daniel Whiteley. The victim’s name was not available at press time.

Though the point of origin for the fire appears to be the first floor at this time, the cause remains undetermined, Elliott said.

Investigating the fire are personnel with the Ohio State Fire Marshal and the Gallipolis Police Department. No other injuries were reported. Though the home reportedly suffered damage from the fire, no other neighboring properties were damaged.

Providing mutual aid on the scene were personnel with the Point Pleasant Fire Department. The scene was cleared around 4:30 p.m., Elliott said.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Firefighters from the Gallipolis Fire Department were called to battle a blaze at this home in Gallipolis shortly after noon Wednesday near the intersection of state routes 7 and 141. (Wilma Gooch | OVP Photo) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.22-Fire-1.jpg Firefighters from the Gallipolis Fire Department were called to battle a blaze at this home in Gallipolis shortly after noon Wednesday near the intersection of state routes 7 and 141. (Wilma Gooch | OVP Photo)

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.