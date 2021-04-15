The return of ‘River Rec’… Royalty registration deadlines, entertainment update

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — After the pandemic paused many events in 2020, the Gallipolis River Recreational Festival, also known as “River Rec,” returns this July 2-3, with nationally-known musical artists and staples like the festival’s pageants.

This year the pageants will headline the line-up for the first evening of the festival.

According to Josh Wellington, executive director, Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, the four pageants are River Rec Queen, Junior Miss River Rec, Petit Miss River Rec, Lil Miss and Mister Firecracker. All royalty contests will be held on Friday, July 2 at the Gallipolis City Park but early registration, which has been open, will close on Friday, April 16. All rules and registration and payment options for all pageants are available at https://www.gallipolisriverrec.com/

Other events with registrations now open include the Junior Women’s Club Talent Show, The Rotary Mile, and the Baby Tots Sparkler Pageant.

As for entertainment, this year’s lineup includes local “The Voice” contestant Connor Christian, the Mikele Buck Band who’s namesake was a 2018 contestant on “The Voice” and headliner Confederate Railroad, all performing on the Saturday of the festival, with fireworks sponsored by Thomas Do It Center to close out the night on July 3. Also on Friday, July 2, the festival returns with its musical lineup of contemporary Christian music.

“We are excited to be back to as normal as possible when it comes to having an event this summer,” Wellington said in a statement to the Tribune. “We look forward to a festival full of a variety of attractions and contests and we are excited for people to come and enjoy everything the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival has to offer. In the past few years, our royalty events have taken place off site the day before our event but this year they will headline our event on night one and we look forward to seeing all of our contestants under the lights on July 2nd.”

More on River Rec, which is organized by the Gallipolis Chamber of Commerce and its volunteers, as the festival approaches.

Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

Pictured from 2019, third from left, are Gallipolis River Recreation Festival Queen Darcie Harbour, joined by her court, First Runner-up Emma Shamblin pictured second from left, Second Runner-up Gabrielle Gibson pictured far right and Third Runner-up Koren Truance at far left.

Royalty registration deadlines, entertainment update