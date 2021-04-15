The band plays on… Gallia Academy Band gets creative with fundraising following difficult year

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Academy Band Boosters will be holding a fundraiser this weekend to help fund future events for the marching band.

The fundraiser will be a “mattress fundraiser” on Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Gallia Academy Middle School gym.

Booster member Elizabeth Loveday said mattresses, bedding and some other furniture items will be available for viewing. Financing options will be available to those who purchase an item. This is the second year the band boosters have held the mattress fundraiser.

Loveday said the marching band has been unable to hold fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many funds are “exhausted.”

“Next year is kind of up in the air about what they can actually do,” Loveday said.

Loveday mentioned the usual band camp had to be canceled for Gallia Academy band members and moved to an “in-house” location this year because they cannot afford the camp costs. In the upcoming fall season, the marching band would usually compete at four shows, but the list has been cut down to three at this time because the funds are not there, Loveday said.

“Band is so important,” Loveday said. “It’s such a way for [students] to get social interaction and make them feel good about themselves.”

If an individual is not interested in the mattress fundraiser, Loveday said there will be a donation box at the fundraiser on Saturday. Donations can also be made to the band boosters by contacting Gallia Academy Band Director Allyson Johnston at allyson.johnston@gc-k12.org.

Loveday said the band boosters organization is typically funded by donations and concessions at football games.

The band is also in the process of setting up an Amazon Smiles account to help with funding.

