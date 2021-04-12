Gathering in remembrance… Memorial held for Kane Roush

MASON, W.Va. — Hundreds of former coaches, classmates, family and friends gathered Sunday evening on the Wahama High School football field to remember the late Kane Roush.

Only a week earlier on Easter morning, Roush, an outstanding school athlete, especially in football, died from gunshot wounds he sustained at his home in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Those attending the memorial lined the perimeter of the football field. Candles were lit in his memory, and balloons and lanterns were launched.

Among those speaking were some of Roush’s former coaches, including Ed Cromley, Ryan Russell, and Dave Barr.

Cromley spoke of the legacy Roush left behind in living life to its fullest. He challenged those attending to do as Roush did and “put more life in our minutes.”

Russell listed Roush’s accomplishments as a high school wrestler. He spoke of his relaxed attitude and said there wasn’t anything Roush couldn’t do as an athlete.

Barr called Roush a “force of nature.” He said even when Roush was in elementary school, coaches were told they had a “special one coming.” He said as an athlete, Roush was a force of nature, and it was unbelievable what he could do.

But most of all, Barr said, Roush was a force of nature as a human being. He described Roush as friendly to everyone and well-loved. He told those attending that while everyone is questioning why anyone would want to hurt Roush and is sad, someday something Roush did or said would be remembered and bring a smile.

Roush’s brother, Austin Cole, spoke of Roush’s explosiveness on the football field on Friday nights that brought so many out to watch. He reminisced of younger days playing backyard football, where no one could keep up with Roush. And while he said many would expect a moment of silence at such an occasion, he led the crowd in raising their heads and yelling, “We love you, Kane Roush.”

A song, “Number 15,” signifying Roush’s football number, was played prior to the lighting of the candles and the balloon and lantern launch. It was written and sung by Bretton Casto, local guitarist and vocalist.

Roush’s service was held April 8 at Northbend Church. No arrests in the incident have been made.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The number 15, the late Kane Roush’s football number, lit up the scoreboard on the Wahama High School football field during a memorial service for him on Sunday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_DSC_0891-2-.jpg The number 15, the late Kane Roush’s football number, lit up the scoreboard on the Wahama High School football field during a memorial service for him on Sunday. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Former Wahama Head Football Coach Ed Cromley and Coach Joe Johnson are pictured at left with their wives at the Kane Roush memorial service, held on the school football field Sunday evening. Cromley was one of the coaches speaking during the ceremony about the late Roush, who was fatally shot on Easter morning in Pomeroy. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_DSC_0880-2-.jpg Former Wahama Head Football Coach Ed Cromley and Coach Joe Johnson are pictured at left with their wives at the Kane Roush memorial service, held on the school football field Sunday evening. Cromley was one of the coaches speaking during the ceremony about the late Roush, who was fatally shot on Easter morning in Pomeroy. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Kelsey and Jordan Moya were among those lighting a candle in memory of Kane Roush Sunday evening on Wahama’s football field. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_2.jpg Kelsey and Jordan Moya were among those lighting a candle in memory of Kane Roush Sunday evening on Wahama’s football field. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Isaiah Pauley is pictured as he lights a candle from another attendee at the Kane Roush memorial ceremony on Sunday at Wahama High School. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_3.jpg Isaiah Pauley is pictured as he lights a candle from another attendee at the Kane Roush memorial ceremony on Sunday at Wahama High School. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Lanterns were launched during a memorial service Sunday for the late Kane Roush, a former Wahama standout athlete. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.jpg Lanterns were launched during a memorial service Sunday for the late Kane Roush, a former Wahama standout athlete. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy A group of Kane Roush’s friends are pictured among those attending a memorial for the former Wahama High School football standout only a week after he was fatally shot. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_1.jpg A group of Kane Roush’s friends are pictured among those attending a memorial for the former Wahama High School football standout only a week after he was fatally shot. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Memorial held for Kane Roush

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.