Right to Read Week at Addaville

GALLIPOLIS — Students, teachers, staff, and parents of Addaville Elementary recently spent Right to Read Week celebrating reading and rhyming with the old fashioned, yet so beneficial, Nursery Rhymes, as well as with Fractured Nursery Rhymes, Readers’ Theaters, and STEM activities.

According to a news release from the school, “Our theme this year was ‘Rhyming and Reading with Mother Goose.’ Students were encouraged to read and were taught the benefits and joys of being a reader. Students participated and competed between classes with our dress up days: Monday, There was an Old Lady who Lived in a Shoe; Tuesday, This Little Piggy Went to Market; Wednesday, Hey, Diddle, Diddle; and, Thursday, Sing a Song of Six Pence. For dress up days, winners were chosen from each of these categories daily, and students were rewarded with books, pencils, necklaces, and other prizes. All students were also given reading items each day to encourage reading.”

The news release continued: “Throughout this year, we have been supporting our students and families with books and materials to read and use at home. Because of the restrictions placed on us with Covid, we were not able to host an actual Family Literacy Night, but through our ‘CONNECTIONS’ program, families were given a Pathway to Connections – families viewed videos and completed surveys to win student prizes and enter parent drawings for prizes. These activities introduced families to many of the resources available within our community.”

Each day students had a variety of “fun reading activities to complete.” Classes were able to compete within their classrooms in a Nursery Rhyme Escape Room, to play Nursery Rhyme Jeopardy and Bingo, to complete Nursery Rhyme STEM activities, and to investigate Nursery Rhyme Whodunits. Students and staff participated in D(rop) E(verything) A(nd) R(ead). Several classes created their own version of a chosen Nursery Rhyme or an original chant or rap of a Nursery Rhyme which was recorded and then played over the school’s PA system.

Students also competed with one another by reading books and taking Accelerated Reader quizzes.

During this week, students accumulated more than 2,000 points, which is a good indication of the amount of reading that took place, according to the news release.

For every 10 quizzes that a student passed, they were able to choose a free book from our reward book collection. Each class also had a chart of Nursery Rhymes in the hallway, upon which students placed a sticker or mark for every Nursery Rhyme that each could recite from memory.

There were reportedly more than 200 students who could recite 20 or more rhymes by the time Right to Read Week ended.

Information provided by Addaville Elementary.

Pictured are Kindergarten students who received prizes (more books) for reading 10 or more books: Owen Saunders, Adam Adams, Lydia Bostic, Mariah Conkle, Ava Anderson, Avery Barcus, Jaxon Lovejoy, Peightyn Mullins, Andrew Mulford, Jordan Bluhm, Liam Corbin. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_4.1-Kinder1.jpg Pictured are Kindergarten students who received prizes (more books) for reading 10 or more books: Owen Saunders, Adam Adams, Lydia Bostic, Mariah Conkle, Ava Anderson, Avery Barcus, Jaxon Lovejoy, Peightyn Mullins, Andrew Mulford, Jordan Bluhm, Liam Corbin. Addaville Elementary | Courtesy Students who recited the most Nursery Rhymes by memory per class were Riley Hopkins, Sarah Santos, Caleigh Davis, Kezney Baylor, Cooper Anderson, Emma Jackson, Amber Tucker, Lydia Green, Austin Marcum, Cooper Hersman. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_4.1-Nursery.jpg Students who recited the most Nursery Rhymes by memory per class were Riley Hopkins, Sarah Santos, Caleigh Davis, Kezney Baylor, Cooper Anderson, Emma Jackson, Amber Tucker, Lydia Green, Austin Marcum, Cooper Hersman. Addaville Elementary | Courtesy Pictured reenacting “Sing A Song of Sixpence” are Kindergartners Lillien Loane (the pie), Silas Myers (the king), Kayona Howard (the queen) and Mrs. Wooten (the clothes line). https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_4.1-Pence.jpg Pictured reenacting “Sing A Song of Sixpence” are Kindergartners Lillien Loane (the pie), Silas Myers (the king), Kayona Howard (the queen) and Mrs. Wooten (the clothes line). Addaville Elementary | Courtesy Pictured are third graders playing Nursery Rhyme Jeopardy: Madison Kemper, Memphis Raines, Kalley White, Zoey Blankenship. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_4.1-Third.jpg Pictured are third graders playing Nursery Rhyme Jeopardy: Madison Kemper, Memphis Raines, Kalley White, Zoey Blankenship. Addaville Elementary | Courtesy

‘Rhyming and Reading with Mother Goose’