The art of agriculture

GALLIPOLIS — As noted in Saturday’s edition, County Commissioners Harold G. Montgomery, Q. Jay Stapleton and M. Eugene Greene recently noted the importance of agriculture in the area and declared March 21-27 as National Agriculture Week in Gallia County.

Gallia County Farm Bureau President Jake Bodimer and Ashley Kasler were in attendance at the Gallia County Commissioners meeting last week and presented the commissioners with each a gift basket of locally produced agriculture products. The commissioners expressed their appreciation and presented a proclamation for National Agriculture Week.

In Saturday’s edition, though the story was correct, the wrong photo was inadvertently placed with it. The photo originally submitted with this story appears here today. The Tribune apologizes for this error.

Pictured from left are Harold G. Montgomery, commissioner, Jake Bodimer, Gallia County Farm Bureau president, Commissioners Q. Jay Stapleton and M. Eugene Greene, and Ashley Kasler. (Gallia County Commission | Courtesy)

Gallia Commissioners recognize contributions