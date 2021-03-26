GALLIPOLIS — At their recent meeting, County Commissioners Harold G. Montgomery, Q. Jay Stapleton and M. Eugene Greene noted the importance of agriculture in the area and declared March 21-27 as National Agriculture Week in Gallia County.

Gallia County Farm Bureau President Jake Bodimer and Ashley Kasler were in attendance at the Gallia County Commissioners meeting this week and presented the commissioners with each a gift basket of locally produced agriculture products. The commissioners expressed their appreciation and presented the following proclamation for National Agriculture Week:

American agriculture is the foundation of our country. It’s the backbone of a healthy and prosperous nation, made possible by the hard work of America’s farms and farm families. However, the average American is now at least three generations removed from the farm. In fact, farm and ranch families make up less than 2 percent of the U.S. population, resulting in disconnect between food and fiber and the people whose hard work, dedication, and passion bring us all to the table.

Not only does American agriculture produce food, fiber, and renewable resource products, but agriculture is essential to maintaining a strong economy, and is dedicated to ensuring Americans have access to safe, abundant, and affordable products. When you factor in all the jobs involved in processing, distributing and marketing food and fiber products, you see that American agriculture is truly everywhere and touches everyone in almost every way. Each American farmer feeds more than 165 people … a dramatic increase from 25 people in the 1960s. Quite simply, American agriculture is doing more – and doing it better. As the world population soars, there is an even greater demand for the food and fiber produced in the United States.

Now, therefore, we, the Gallia County Commissioners, by virtue of the authority vested in us, do hereby proclaim March 21-27, 2021 as National Agriculture Week. We call upon citizens to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of all those who, working together, produce an abundance of agricultural products that strengthen and enrich our community and our nation.

Information provided by the office of the Gallia County Commmission.

Pictured from left are Harold G. Montgomery, commissioner, Jake Bodimer, Gallia County Farm Bureau president, Commissioners Q. Jay Stapleton and M. Eugene Greene, and Ashley Kasler. (Gallia County Commission | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_thumbnail_SG-2021-FFA-1.jpg Pictured from left are Harold G. Montgomery, commissioner, Jake Bodimer, Gallia County Farm Bureau president, Commissioners Q. Jay Stapleton and M. Eugene Greene, and Ashley Kasler. (Gallia County Commission | Courtesy)