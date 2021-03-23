Gallipolis in Bloom… Volunteers needed for spring planting day

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis in Bloom recently announced its spring planning day and the colors of the year.

The colors of the year for 2021 are “shades of pink,” said member Karen Smith. According to Smith, for several years, Gallipolis in Bloom has chosen a different shade of pink to be the color of the year, but this year, many pinks are included.

“[Pinks] will be the official Gallipolis in Bloom color,” Smith said. “That will be what’s in the hanging baskets on the street and in the ground planters around the park.”

Smith said city residents are encouraged to plant these colors if they wish. Bob’s Market should have the same colors available to purchase in planters, Smith said.

The annual spring planting day is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m. in the city park at the clock, Smith said. Each year for the planting day, Gallipolis in Bloom pays for the plants and materials, but Bob’s Market and Greenhouses prepares them and brings them to the park.

Smith said to bring a friend, gloves or trowel if wanted to the planting day to help. Gallipolis in Bloom relies on volunteers and donations, Smith said.

The organization sends out letters to residents asking for donations for the annual projects, which Smith said help to clean up the community.

“It’s about flowers and beautification of downtown, but it’s also cleaning up and making our town presentable and making people want to come and visit,” Smith said.

Volunteers are needed to help plant flowers in May for the spring planting day. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_GIB-1.jpg Volunteers are needed to help plant flowers in May for the spring planting day. Gallipolis in Bloom | Courtesy Gallipolis in Bloom has coordinated the flower decorations in the city for several years. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_GIB-2.jpg Gallipolis in Bloom has coordinated the flower decorations in the city for several years. Gallipolis in Bloom | Courtesy

Volunteers needed for spring planting day

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

