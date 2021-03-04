Leaving a mark

OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio River and nearby streams began to slowly recede on Thursday, though in many places that process wasn’t happening fast enough.

As previously reported, a crest of 46.23 feet was recorded in Point Pleasant just after midnight on Wednesday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, the river at Point Pleasant remained at 39.74 feet, just below the 40-foot flood stage. The Gallipolis Public Use Area also remained underwater as of Thursday afternoon.

At RC Byrd Locks and Dam, as previously reported, a crest was recorded at 51.26 feet around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning but as of Thursday afternoon, the river level still measured 46.49 feet, but below the 50-foot flood stage.

In Meigs County, the Ohio River crested in Pomeroy at 46.7 feet on Wednesday morning, and went below the flood stage of 46 feet on Wednesday afternoon. As of Thursday afternoon, the river level was at 41.3 feet.

Racine Locks and Dam recorded a crest of 42.74 on Wednesday morning. As of Thursday afternoon, the river had dropped to 33.61 feet, below flood stage which is 41 feet.

Also this week, a crest at Belleville Lock was recorded at 35.52 feet, slightly above flood stage of 35 feet. As of Thursday afternoon, the Ohio River had lowered to 25.44 feet.

Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Ohio River overtakes the Gallipolis Public Use Area on Thursday afternoon. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_3.5-Gallia-2.jpg The Ohio River overtakes the Gallipolis Public Use Area on Thursday afternoon. (Beth Sergent | OVP) The Ohio River floods beneath the La Vue Premiere statue along First Avenue in Gallipolis on Thursday. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_3.5-Gallia1.jpg The Ohio River floods beneath the La Vue Premiere statue along First Avenue in Gallipolis on Thursday. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

Water slowly recedes

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.