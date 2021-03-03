Ohio River crests

OHIO VALLEY — Ohio River levels along Meigs, Mason and Gallia Counties began to recede on Wednesday after an early morning crest.

River gauges at Belleville Lock in Reedsville, Racine Lock, Pomeroy and R.C. Bryd Lock in Gallia County recorded crests in the minor flood stage range, while Point Pleasant crested in the moderate flood stage range.

A crest at Belleville Lock was recorded at 35.52 feet, slightly above flood stage of 35 feet. By 2 p.m. on Wednesday the river level at Belleville had receded to below flood stage with a reading of 34.61 feet at 3 p.m.

At the Racine Lock, a crest was recorded at 42.74 on Wednesday morning. The level remained above the flood stage of 41 feet on Wednesday afternoon, with the last reading of 42.05 feet at 4 p.m. The river level is forecasted to go below flood stage later Wednesday evening.

In Pomeroy, the river crested at 46.7 feet on Wednesday morning, and went below the flood stage of 46 feet on Wednesday afternoon.

A crest of 46.23 feet was recorded in Point Pleasant just after midnight on Wednesday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the river at Point Pleasant remained above moderate flood stage (44 feet) with a reading of 44.84 feet at 4 p.m. The river level is projected to go below the 40 foot flood stage around mid-day Thursday.

At R.C. Bryd Lock in Gallia County, a crest was recorded at 51.26 feet around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the river level was slightly above the 50 foot flood stage with a reading of 50.48 feet.

With no precipitation in the forecast for the region the river levels are forecasted to continue declining over the next several days.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

This lone light pole emerges from the Ohio River at Point Pleasant’s Riverfront Park with the Silver Memorial Bridge in the distance. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_IMG_4246.jpg This lone light pole emerges from the Ohio River at Point Pleasant’s Riverfront Park with the Silver Memorial Bridge in the distance. (Beth Sergent | OVP) Water floods into Krodel Park in Point Pleasant on Wednesday. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_IMG_4241.jpg Water floods into Krodel Park in Point Pleasant on Wednesday. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

Cleanup to begin