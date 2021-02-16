Sheriff: Drug investigations lead to search warrants executed

GALLIPOLIS — Search warrants executed this evening have resulted in the seizure of alleged narcotics with several individual detained in Gallipolis.

Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement regarding what were two, separate search warrants that were executed in the evening hours of Feb. 16. Sheriff Champlin stated both warrants were a result of ongoing narcotic investigations initiated by deputies.

“Deputies with the assistance of the Gallipolis City Police Department, conducted the searches in the 900-block of 4th Avenue and on Allen Drive within the City of Gallipolis. Deputies seized narcotics, paraphernalia and drug instruments at both residences. Also, several individuals have been detained as part of the continuing investigations,” Sheriff Champlin said.

Sheriff Champlin added he wished to thank the citizens “for their continued support and tips along with the Gallipolis City Police Department for their assistance in these investigations.”

More on this breaking story as information becomes available.

