Two COVID-19 related deaths reported… Latest data from Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — Additional COVID-19 related deaths and new cases were reported locally on Friday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 on Friday for Mason County. Both individuals were males in the 60-69 year age range.

DHHR also reported 12 new cases for Mason County while the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 11 additional cases as part of Friday’s update for Gallia County. No update for Meigs County was released prior to press time.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,093 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s updates. This is an increase of 11 since Thursday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 31 deaths, 122 hospitalizations, and 1,865 presumed recovered individuals (seven new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,093 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 270 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 345 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 282 cases (5 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 304 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 309 cases (3 new cases, 12 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 261 cases (24 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 180 cases (34 hospitalizations, 10 total deaths)

80-plus — 142 cases (36 hospitalizations, 17 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

As previously reported, the Meigs County Health Department reported two additional confirmed cases and one additional probable case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are three additional hospitalizations of Meigs County residents due to COVID-19. These individuals were listed as one in the 80-89 year age range, one in the 50-59 year age range and one in the 40-49 year age range.

There are 127 active cases, and 1,272 total cases (1,147 confirmed, 125 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 27 deaths, 1,118 recovered cases, and 64 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,272 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 46 cases

10-19 — 119 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 178 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 159 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 186 cases (4 hospitalizations (1 new))

50-59 — 183 cases (4 hospitalizations (1 new))

60-69 — 183 cases (16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 136 cases (20 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-89 — 54 cases (9 hospitalizations, 12 deaths )

90-99 — 26 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 555 COVID-19 vaccinations since Dec. 29.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,700 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday morning, 12 more than Thursday. Of those, 1,651 are confirmed cases and 49 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 34 deaths in Mason County.

As previously stated in this article, DHHR reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 on Friday. These individual were both males in the 60-69 year age range.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,700 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 36 cases (plus 4 probable cases (1 new), 1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 132 cases (plus 3 probable case, 3 confirmed cases)

20-29 — 293 cases (plus 9 probable cases (1 new))

30-39 — 283 cases (plus 11 probable case, 5 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 241 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

50-59 — 245 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 213 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 208 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 25 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County returned to “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 34.48 on Friday with a 5.50 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 3, 683 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 4,766). There were 62 new deaths (21-day average of 72), 228 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 216) and 21 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Friday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 123,641 cases with 2,100 deaths. There was an increase of 597 cases from Thursday, and 20 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,970,429 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.61 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.26 percent. There are 17,761 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Thursday 205,252 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 88,807 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

