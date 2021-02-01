COVID-19 death reported in Meigs… 120 new cases reported in Mason Co.

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 related death was reported on Monday by the Meigs County Health Department with 120 new cases reported since Friday for Mason County by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

“Unfortunately, the Meigs County Health Department is also announcing the death of a Meigs County resident in the 80 to 89-year-old age group associated with COVID-19. Meigs County has had 24 deaths associated with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic,” stated a news release from the Meigs County Health Department on Monday.

As previously noted, on Monday, DHHR reported 120 additional cases of COVID-19 since Friday for Mason County. For a breakdown on ages regarding the new cases as reported by DHHR, see the county’s section contained within this story.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 15 cases in Gallia County since Friday as part of Monday’s update.

Local Schools

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,051 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s updates. This is an increase of 15 since Friday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 31 deaths, 119 hospitalizations (3 new), and 1,830 presumed recovered individuals (30 new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 2,051 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 267 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 340 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 275 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 300 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 6 total hospitalizations)

50-59 — 298 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 12 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 256 cases (4 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 177 cases (3 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 32 total hospitalizations, 10 total deaths)

80-plus — 138 cases (1 new case, 36 hospitalizations, 17 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 14 additional confirmed cases and 11 probable cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 29 as part of an update on Monday. The probable cases come from antigen testing performed at Arbors of Pomeroy on residents and staff in accordance with state mandates and follow 37 probable cases reported last week at the facility.

There are 110 active cases, and 1,234 total cases (1,110 confirmed, 124 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 24 deaths (1 new), 1,100 recovered cases (28 new), and 61 hospitalizations (1 new) since April.

Age ranges for the 1,234 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 45 cases

10-19 — 113 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

20-29 — 176 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 156 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 181 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 178 cases (4 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 176 cases (7 new cases, 16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 130 cases (3 new cases, 20 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

80-89 — 52 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 10 total deaths)

90-99 — 25 cases (2 new cases, 5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has vaccinated 500 individuals, with 63 of those vaccinated this week.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,648 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday morning, 120 more than Friday. Of those, 1,603 are confirmed cases and 45 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 31 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,648 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 33 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 129 cases (plus 3 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 286 cases (plus 8 probable cases (1 new), 22 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 268 cases (plus 10 probable case, 56 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 235 cases (plus 9 probable cases (1 new), 19 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 240 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 11 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 204 cases (plus 5 probable case, 4 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 208 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 23 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

On Monday, Mason County was “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 31.79 on Monday with a 5.27 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 3,287 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 5,434). There were 55 new deaths (21-day average of 73), 223 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 241) and 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 25) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Monday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 121,425 cases with 2,028 deaths. There was an increase of 1,958 cases from Friday, but 424 in 24 hours, and 22 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,926,680 lab test have been completed, with a 5.62 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 8.03 percent. There are 20,615 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Monday that 194,488 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 68,392 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

