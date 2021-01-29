Update on vaccines for school employees… Gallia, Mason report new cases

OHIO VALLEY — Additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Gallia and Mason counties, an update on vaccines for school employees in Ohio was announced and West Virginia exceeded 2,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

As reported by the Associated Press, the Mountain State exceeded 2,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday. The AP further reported: There were 562 new confirmed cases reported Friday, down 67% from the beginning of the year. Hospitalizations also declined 36% to 519 patients. But 23 new deaths put the state’s tally at 2,006.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday in Gallia County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported nine additional cases in Mason County on Friday.

There was no report for Meigs County released by the health department as of press time on Friday but updated information will appear in an upcoming edition.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Local Schools

On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced K-12 schools, including public, private, and career-tech entities, learned when their teachers and staff necessary for in-person learning are able to begin receiving vaccines. Eligible recipients may learn more about the locations and times of the vaccination sites from their administrators.

According to the news release from DeWine, the following local districts are scheduled to begin vaccinations during the following weeks:

Distribution Week 2 (beginning Feb. 8): Gallia County – Gallia County Board of DD, Gallia County Local, Gallia-Jackson-Vinton ESC, Gallipolis City, Ohio Valley Christian School. Distribution Week 3 (beginning Feb. 15): Meigs County – Eastern Local, Meigs County Board DD, Meigs Local, Southern Local.

Also on Friday, Gallipolis City Schools reported on social media a student or staff member at Gallia Academy High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The report states the individual has not been at the school since testing positive and the district is working with the health department for contact tracing.

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,036 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s updates. This is an increase of seven since Thursday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 31 deaths, 116 hospitalizations (1 new), and 1,800 presumed recovered individuals (10 new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,036 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 266 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 339 cases (3 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 273 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 299 cases (5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 296 cases (1 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 11 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 252 cases (3 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 174 cases (1 new case, 31 total hospitalizations, 10 total deaths)

80-plus — 137 cases (36 total hospitalizations, 17 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported eight additional confirmed cases and 37 probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are 114 active cases, and 1,209 total cases (1,096 confirmed, 113 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 23 deaths, 1,072 recovered cases, and 60 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,209 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 45 cases

10-19 — 111 cases (2 new cases)

20-29 — 175 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 154 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 178 cases (8 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 174 cases (4 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 169 cases (8 new cases, 16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 127 cases (10 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 20 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

80-89 — 51 cases (6 new cases, 8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 23 cases (3 new cases, 5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has vaccinated 500 individuals, with 63 of those vaccinated this week.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,528 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday morning, 9 more than Thursday. Of those, 1,485 are confirmed cases and 43 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 31 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,528 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 32 cases (plus 3 probable cases (2 new))

10-19 — 128 cases (plus 3 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 264 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 212 cases (plus 10 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 216 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 229 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 200 cases (plus 5 probable case, 4 deaths)

70+ — 204 cases (plus 5 probable cases (1 new), 23 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

On Friday, Mason County was “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 34.48 on Thursday with a 6.02 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 4,874 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 5,999). There were 64 new deaths (21-day average of 73), 166 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 246) and 23 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 26) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Friday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 119,467 cases with 2,006 deaths. There was an increase of 905 cases from Thursday and 23 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,899,155 lab test have been completed, with a 5.60 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.66 percent. There are 22,570 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Monday that 183,390 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 59,047 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

