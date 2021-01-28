COVID-19 deaths reported in Gallia, Mason… Meigs reports 45 new cases

OHIO VALLEY — Five COVID-19-releated deaths were reported locally on Thursday with four in Gallia and one in Mason counties, while Meigs County reported 45 total new cases of the virus.

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Gallia County on Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health. One individual was in the 70-79 age range, with three individuals in the 80-plus age range.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHRR) reported an additional death in Mason County associated with COVID-19 on Thursday. This death is a female in the 80-89 year age range.

The Meigs County Health Department reported eight additional confirmed and 37 probable cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County in Thursday’s report.

“The probable cases have come from antigen testing performed at Arbors of Pomeroy on staff and residents in accordance with state mandates,” the Meigs Health Department report stated.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,029 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s updates. This is an increase of 10 since Wednesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 31 deaths (4 new), 115 hospitalizations (4 new), and 1,790 presumed recovered individuals (6 new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,029 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 266 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 336 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 274 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 299 cases (5 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 295 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 11 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 249 cases (2 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 173 cases (1 new hospitalizations, 31 total hospitalizations, 1 new death, 10 total deaths)

80-plus — 137 cases (1 new case, 2 new hospitalizations, 35 total hospitalizations, 3 new deaths, 17 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported eight additional confirmed cases and 37 probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are 114 active cases, and 1,209 total cases (1,096 confirmed, 113 probable) since April, according to the update. There have been a total of 23 deaths, 1,072 recovered cases, and 60 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,209 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 45 cases

10-19 — 111 cases (2 new cases)

20-29 — 175 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 154 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 178 cases (8 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 174 cases (4 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 169 cases (8 new cases, 16 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 127 cases (10 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 20 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

80-89 — 51 cases (6 new cases, 8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 23 cases (3 new cases, 5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has vaccinated 500 individuals, with 63 of those vaccinated this week.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,519 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday morning, 10 more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,477 are confirmed cases and 42 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 31 deaths in Mason County.

As mentioned previously in this article, DHHR reported an additional death in Mason County associated with COVID-19. This death is a female in the 80-89 year age range.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,509 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 32 cases (plus 1 probable case)

10-19 — 127 cases (plus 3 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 263 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 210 cases (plus 10 probable case)

40-49 — 214 cases (plus 8 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 228 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 200 cases (plus 6 probable case (1 new), 4 deaths)

70+ — 203 cases (plus 5 probable cases (1 new), 23 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

On Thursday, Mason County was “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 39.33 on Thursday with a 7.21 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 5,432 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 6,221). There were 75 new deaths (21-day average of 74), 256 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 253) and 23 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 26) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Thursday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 117,562 cases with 1,983 deaths. There was an increase of 787 cases from Wednesday and 30 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,882,860 lab test have been completed, with a 5.60 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.82 percent. There are 23,140 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Monday that 175,317 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 51,741 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham, Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

