Appellate court upholds Gallia convictions

GALLIPOLIS — On Thursday, Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced the Fourth District Court of Appeals recently upheld two convictions from the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

According to a news release, on Dec. 20, 2019, Tyrone Q. Powell, III, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Murder following the fatal shooting of Tyrone Powell, Jr., in Gallipolis on April 15, 2019. The Defendant was 15 years old at the time of the offense and charged in the Gallia County Juvenile Court. The Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to transfer jurisdiction of this case to the Gallia County Common Pleas Court for criminal prosecution as an adult. Thereafter, Powell was convicted and sentenced by Judge Margaret Evans to 15 years to life in prison. Powell’s conviction was upheld by the Fourth District Court of Appeals.

Holdren thanked Det. Sgt. Justin Rice with the Gallipolis Police Department and special agents from Ohio BCI for the thorough investigation that was conducted in this matter, and Assistant Prosecutors Randy Dupree and Jeremy Fisher for handling this appeal.

The news release further stated, on Nov. 7, 2019, David S. Hansard, of Columbus, Ohio, was convicted of Possession of Cocaine and Trafficking in Cocaine, both felonies of the first degree, following a bench trial before Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court. Thereafter, Hansard was sentenced to prison for a mandatory minimum term of 10 years and a maximum prison term of 15 years. At the time of his arrest and conviction, Hansard was on post release control as a result of prior prison sentences for drug convictions. Therefore, the State requested, and the Court ordered, that the 928 days remaining under post release control be imposed consecutively (one after the other) to his prison sentence. Hansard appealed his case to the Fourth District Court of Appeals. Hansard’s convictions were upheld.

Holdren also thanked Trooper Drew Kuehne and Trooper Matt Atwood of the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their efforts in this case and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Fisher for handling the appeal and arguing this case in the Fourth District Court of Appeals.

Information provided by the office of Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.

