Gallia Health Department scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

GALLIPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Gallia County Health Department announced plans to begin COVID-19 vaccine registration for Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination program.

According to the health department, the vaccines will be distributed by appointment only. Vaccines will be given to those who have registered for an appointment as follows:

Age 80-plus — vaccinations for those with a scheduled appointment begin the week of Jan. 19.

Age 75-plus, as well as those with severe congenital conditions — vaccinations for these individuals with a scheduled appointment begin the week of Jan. 25. (The health department clarified severe congenital conditions as including cerebral palsy; spina bifida; congenital heart disease; type 1 diabetes; inherited metabolic disorders; severe neurologic disorders including epilepsy; severe genetic disorders including Down Syndrome, Fragile X, Prader Willi Syndrome, Turner Syndrome; severe lung disease including cystic fibrosis and severe asthma; sickle cell anemia; and alpha- and beta-thalassemia. Call the health department with further questions regarding congenital conditions.)

Age 70-plus with scheduled vaccination appointments, as well as K-12 school building staff — vaccinations begin the week of Feb. 1. (The health department noted K-12 building staff should receive information from their school administrators about their vaccinations and to not call the health department to schedule an appointment.)

Age 65-plus — vaccinations for those with scheduled appointments begin the week of Feb. 8.

To schedule an appointment, call 740-441-2018, 740-441-2950, or 740-441-2951. Once again, the health department stresses, a scheduled appointment is required to receive the vaccine during the timeframe it has announced for these specific groups.

“Vaccine is very limited so please be patient as we answer as many calls as possible,” according to a statement from the Gallia Health Department.

