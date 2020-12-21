Red-carpet Christmas

GALLIPOLIS — The annual Christmas program at Guiding Hand School recently received the red-carpet treatment.

The program premiered in a drive-in movie format to allow for safe social distancing. In all, there were 40 students who participated in the program, ages 3-19 years. Student performances were pre-recorded during school hours with all the performances complied into one movie.

The theme for the program this year was “Christmas in the movies” and each classroom selected a Christmas movie to base their portion of the program. The following were selected by classes: Hallmark, The Grinch, Elf, Polar Express, Rudolph and Frosty.

The program was recorded “in house” with the use of Zoom and green screens, allowing each class to have virtual backgrounds which matched the theme of their portion of the program. Remote learners were also invited to record scenes/songs from their homes so that they could also be featured in the program.

“Our annual program is a great time to see each child shine on the stage; our families, students and staff all look forward to the program every year,” Laura Johnson, of Gallia County Board of Development Disabilities and Guiding Hand School director, said. “We wanted to hold true to tradition with the annual production to give everyone something positive and joyful in such a difficult year. The teaching team discussed many options for how to still make the program happen while keeping everyone safe during the pandemic and ultimately came up with the idea of presenting it like a drive-in movie. Foster’s Sales & Delivery, Inc. helped make our dream come true by lending us a solid white box trailer that we were able to project the movie onto.”

Information provided by Laura Johnson on behalf of Guiding Hand School.

Guiding Hand School staff prepare snacks for the drive-in movie premiere of the annual Christmas program. (Guiding Hand | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.22-Staff.jpg Guiding Hand School staff prepare snacks for the drive-in movie premiere of the annual Christmas program. (Guiding Hand | Courtesy) Guiding Hand School staff show their Christmas spirit at the snack table. (Guiding Hand | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.20-School-3.jpg Guiding Hand School staff show their Christmas spirit at the snack table. (Guiding Hand | Courtesy) Students and staff at Guiding Hand School recently premiered a holiday-themed program via a drive-in style movie premiere. (Guiding Hand School | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.22-School-Drive-in.jpg Students and staff at Guiding Hand School recently premiered a holiday-themed program via a drive-in style movie premiere. (Guiding Hand School | Courtesy)

Students treated to drive-in movie