Remembering Pearl Harbor… Local veterans observe Dec. 7, 1941

MASON, W.Va. — A ceremony in remembrance of Pearl Harbor was held Monday at noon on the levee at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park in Mason, W.Va.

The service was held by members of the area V.F.W. and American Legion organizations. Among them were the Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven, W.Va., Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason, Drew-Webster American Legion Post 39 of Middleport, Ohio and American Legion Post 23 of Point Pleasant, W.Va.

As is tradition, a patriotic red, white and blue wreath was tossed into the Ohio River by John Hood of the V.F.W. Post 9926 and American Legion Post 39. This was done to remember those who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack. In addition, scripture from the Holy Bible and a prayer was read by Kenneth White of V.F.W. Post 9926 and American Legion Post 23, and a gun salute was given. The playing of “Taps” signified the close of the service.

December 7 marked the 79th anniversary of when the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service launched a surprise attack against the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. More than 2,400 Americans were killed; 1,178 were injured; two U.S. Navy battleships were sunk; and 188 aircrafts were destroyed. The strike signaled the entry of the United States into World War II.

On Aug. 23, 1997, the U.S. Congress designated December 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. American flags were flown at half-staff until sunset Monday to honor those who lost their lives.

John Hood, a member of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason and Drew-Webster American Legion Post 39 of Middleport, is pictured as he tosses a patriotic wreath into the Ohio River to mark the anniversary of Pearl Harbor. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.8-Pearl-1.jpg John Hood, a member of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason and Drew-Webster American Legion Post 39 of Middleport, is pictured as he tosses a patriotic wreath into the Ohio River to mark the anniversary of Pearl Harbor. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) Kenneth White, a member of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason and American Legion Post 23 of Point Pleasant, is pictured as he reads from the Holy Bible during a ceremony remembering Pearl Harbor Monday at the levee in Mason. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.7-Pearl-2.jpg Kenneth White, a member of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason and American Legion Post 23 of Point Pleasant, is pictured as he reads from the Holy Bible during a ceremony remembering Pearl Harbor Monday at the levee in Mason. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) A gun salute was given Monday in a ceremony by members of the local V.F.W. and American Legion organizations in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the surprise attack against the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.7-Pearl-3.jpg A gun salute was given Monday in a ceremony by members of the local V.F.W. and American Legion organizations in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the surprise attack against the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) Members of several V.F.W. and American Legion posts joined in Mason Monday to mark the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, where on Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the Pearl Harbor Naval Base. The attack killed more than 2,400 Americans and injured 1,178. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.7-Pearl-4.jpg Members of several V.F.W. and American Legion posts joined in Mason Monday to mark the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, where on Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the Pearl Harbor Naval Base. The attack killed more than 2,400 Americans and injured 1,178. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy)

Local veterans observe Dec. 7, 1941

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

