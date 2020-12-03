Annual ‘Hat Drive’ returns Saturday to benefit local children at Christmas

GALLIA COUNTY — Area law enforcement and civic organizations will be joining efforts this Saturday From 9 a.m. to noon as the 13th annual Hat Drive returns.

“2020 has been no ordinary year for any of us,” said Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin. “Obviously, now more than ever, we know our friends here in Gallia County are having a hard time making ends meet. With that, this year’s Hat Drive is even more important. We are thankful that we can be that mechanism to help the people and businesses of Gallia County support each other and, more importantly, our children.”

The event, first started in 2008 by Champlin and his fellow officers at the Gallipolis Police Department, seeks to raise money to provide gifts for Gallia County children over the holiday season. It has since grown into a multiorganizational effort as the Rio Grande Police Department, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Gallipolis Lions Club, among others, assist the collection.

Hat Drive collection sites are slated to be located on State Route 7 in front of Walmart at the Smithers Avenue intersection and on Jackson Pike at its intersection with Maple Drive by the Spring Valley Speedway. Collectors will also be positioned in the Village of Rio Grande on State Route 325 near the McDonald’s. Police and deputies are anticipated to be taking donations in their uniform hats. The money will then be utilized by the agencies and assisting organizations to purchase gifts for children in need throughout Gallia County.

Those who would like to donate but may not be in the previously mentioned areas may stop or mail donations to the Gallipolis Police Department at 518 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

Dean Wright contributed to this story.

Pictured is a scene from a past hat drive, prior to the pandemic. The annual event provides gifts to local children and will continue this Saturday. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/12/web1_12.9.GDT_HatCampaign.jpg Pictured is a scene from a past hat drive, prior to the pandemic. The annual event provides gifts to local children and will continue this Saturday. (OVP File Photo)