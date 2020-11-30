Recognizing volunteers who saved the day, and fair… A ‘thank you’ from 4-H

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County 4-H Advisors Association recently recognized over 20 businesses and community supporters during its November monthly meeting, with a 10-foot “thank you banner.”

According to a news release from Tracy Winters, Gallia County Extension Educator, in previous years, the 4-H Advisory Association has selected a single individual, community businesses or organization that has contributed to the success of 4-H youth development efforts in that year, and awarded them the 4-H Clover Award.

However, with the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, which canceled many 2020 4-H events, including the annual fall 4-H banquet, the committee opted to find another way to honor this year’s 4-H Clover supporter.

“In discussing all of the challenges that this year has held for 4-H clubs, members and families, the one that stood out above all was the devastating fairgrounds flood which occurred in the late evening hours of Saturday, August 1 and early hours of Sunday, August 2, as hundreds of 4-Hers were preparing to move into the fair for opening day,” stated the news release. “After months of planning, extending safety precautions, altering fair schedules and events just to have a fair, we woke up to one of the worst flash floods to hit the fairgrounds in the last 16 years, just hours before animals moved in. That flood looked like the final blow which would cancel the 2020 Gallia County Junior Fair, but that was not the case.”

The news release continued: “Within hours of news getting out about what had happened, businesses around the county and surrounding counties stepped up with heavy equipment, trucks, tractors, supplies and other donations to save the fair! To the amazement of the Gallia County Fair Board, OSU Extension Staff, 4-H Volunteers, and 4-H Families, we were able to hold a successful fair! This banner is just a small token of thanks to those who were there working in the mud on Sunday, August 2, so that the fair could go on. Thank you to everyone who supported this year’s fair on that muddy Sunday and throughout the week!”

Information submitted by Tracy Winters, Gallia County Extension Educator, on behalf of Gallia County 4-H Advisors Association.

Pictured holding the "thank you banner," from left, are members of the 4-H Advisory Committee, Ronnie Slone, Dawn McDonald, Holly Petro, Carl Fowler, Andrea Canaday, Eric Clary, Chad Slone and Debbie Caldwell. (Gallia OSU Extension | Courtesy) Pictured is a scene from this year's Gallia Jr. Fair, when severe flooding struck the fairgrounds prior to animals arriving. (Gallia OSU Extension | Courtesy) Following this severe flooding at the Gallia Jr. Fairgrounds, volunteers helped clean up the damage so the fair could continue. (Gallia OSU Extension | Courtesy)

