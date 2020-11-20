The 4-H Hall of Fame… Recognizing commitment to area youth

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County 4-H Advisors Association inducted Patricia “Gail” Green of Bidwell, into the 4-H Hall of Fame earlier this week.

The county 4-H Hall of Fame award was started in 1988 to recognize the lifetime effort of individuals who contribute to the 4-H youth development efforts of Gallia County.

According to a news release on the induction, Green was selected for her outstanding commitment to the Gallia County 4-H program, as well as her efforts to keep the OSU Extension office of Gallia County running smoothly.

“Anyone who has called the Gallia County Extension office in the last 24 years has probably been greeted by a friendly voice saying, ‘Hello OSU Extension, Gallia County Gail speaking,’” the news release stated. “Her familiar greeting to Extension clients has even earned her the nickname ‘Gallia County Gail’ by most of our clientele. Gail started her career at the OSU Extension office in November of 1996, hired as the office assistant; she was later promoted to the office associate and has been managing the office needs ever since. Gail’s efforts can sometimes be overlooked, as she prefers to work behind the scenes. However, she is a huge part of the team that keeps the Gallia County 4-H program and the Gallia County Junior Fair running efficiently.”

While Green has dedicated the last 24 years to working in the Gallia County Extension office, she entered 4-H as a member of the Lucky Stars 4-H Club in Mason County, West Virginia. Green often talks about attending club meetings at the Flatrock Good Shepherd Methodist Church, and how she enjoyed working on her sewing, gardening, and rabbit breeding projects. Even now, she is an avid sewer, loves to garden and still has a few pet rabbits.

The news release contined, “As a 4-H parent, she understands how 4-H projects become a family affair. When her children were in 4-H, she would often go home from working all day on county 4-H activities and help them with their individual 4-H projects. Over the years, she has spent countless hours teaching 4-H club members how to sew, cook and garden. In 2000 she became a Club Advisor of ‘For His Glory 4-H Club.’ Gail enjoys working with younger children and has spent a good part of her 20 years volunteering as a Cloverbud advisor.”

When asked why she is so passionate about 4-H, Green replied, “4-H gives members the opportunity to explore their interests, it develops future leaders and plays a large part in their career paths.”

She also noted, as a 4-H volunteer, “you get more back than you give, and if you ever have an opportunity to volunteer for 4-H, please consider it.”

The news release on Green’s 2020 induction closed with, “Gail’s passion for 4-H shows in everything she does, and that is why she has earned her place in the Gallia County 4-H Volunteer’s Hall of Fame.”

Information provided by Tracy Winters, Gallia County Extension educator, 4-H Youth Development.

Gail Green, at center, is pictured with her award and the entire 4-H Advisory Committee who chose her for the 2020 induction into the 4-H Hall of Fame. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.21-Gail-1.jpg Gail Green, at center, is pictured with her award and the entire 4-H Advisory Committee who chose her for the 2020 induction into the 4-H Hall of Fame. (Courtesy) 4-H Hall of Fame inductee Gail Green, at left, is presented the award from 4-H Advisory Committee President Chad Slone. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.21-Gail-2.jpg 4-H Hall of Fame inductee Gail Green, at left, is presented the award from 4-H Advisory Committee President Chad Slone. (Courtesy)

Recognizing commitment to area youth