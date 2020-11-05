A patriotic preview… Gallipolis In Lights honors vets

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis City Park is a little brighter, a little earlier than normal.

The Gallipolis In Lights group of volunteers recently decorated a patriotic tree in the park in honor of the presidential election and as a tribute to veterans.

Prior to the election, the group posted via its Facebook page, “We encourage everyone to drive by and check it out! We are proud to be Americans and encourage you all to exercise your right to vote!”

The tree sits in the background of the Spirit of the American Doughboy Memorial in Gallipolis City Park and is illuminated in red, white and blue light balls.

Gallipolis In Lights is busy preparing the park for the Christmas season. Though there will be no tree lighting ceremony or tree walk this year, the park will be illuminated for onlookers to enjoy.

Veterans Day is this Wednesday, Nov. 11.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Gallipolis In Lights group of volunteers recently decorated a patriotic tree located near the Spirit of the American Doughboy Memorial in Gallipolis City Park, in honor of the presidential election and as a tribute to veterans. (Beth Sergent | OVP) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.6-Statue.jpg The Gallipolis In Lights group of volunteers recently decorated a patriotic tree located near the Spirit of the American Doughboy Memorial in Gallipolis City Park, in honor of the presidential election and as a tribute to veterans. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

Gallipolis In Lights honors vets

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.