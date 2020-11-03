Unofficial vote totals in for Gallia

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallia County voters went to the polls on Tuesday, with over 8,200 casting ballots during the early voting period. With 26 of 26 precincts counted as of Tuesday evening, a total of 13,487 ballots have been counted.

Unofficial results in county races are as follows:

County Commissioner: There are two seats up for grabs, including a race where Q. Jay Stapleton (R) received 9,758 votes and Scott J. Williamson (D) received 3,242.

Vote totals in the other county commission race are: Randall Adkins (D) with 2,847 votes, Mark Danner (Unaffiliated) with 2,605 votes, M. Eugene Greene (R) with 6,738 votes and Lisa Osborne (Write In) with 691 votes.

County Sheriff: Incumbent Matthew D. Champlin (R) received 9,265 votes and challenger Jimmy Spears (D) received 3,922 votes.

Unofficial vote totals in county races where candidates ran unopposed are:

Prosecuting Attorney: Incumbent Jason D. Holdren (R), 11,153 votes.

Clerk of Courts: Incumbent Noreen M. Saunders (R), 10,993 votes.

County Recorder: Incumbent J. Roger Walker (R), 10,759 votes.

County Treasurer: Incumbent Steve McGhee (R), 10,701 votes.

County Engineer: Incumbent Brett A. Boothe (R), 10,707 votes.

County Coroner: Incumbent Daniel H. Whiteley (R), 10,968 votes.

Unofficial levy results in Gallia County:

Addison Township (Renewal), for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites thereof, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph or the payment of permanent, part time or volunteer firemen or firefighting companies to operate the same, at a rate not exceeding 0.3 mill for each one dollar of valuation which amounts to three cents for each one hundred collars of valuation, or a period of five years, commencing in 2021, first due in calender year 2022 — 732 votes for the levy, 251 votes against the levy.

Village of Crown City (Renewal), for the propose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites thereof, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph or the payment of permanent, part time or volunteer fireman or firefighting companies to operate the same, at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents for each hundred dollars of valuation, for a period of five years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022 — 160 votes for the levy, 41 votes against the levy.

Village of Vinton (Renewal), for the purpose of current operating expenses, at a rate not exceeding 5.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to fifty-five cents for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a period of five years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022 — 72 votes for the levy, 31 votes against the levy.

Unofficial results in state and congressional races are:

Representative to Congress, 6th District: Incumbent Bill Johnson (R) received 10,182 votes and challenger Shawna Roberts (D) received 2,723 votes.

State Representative: Incumbent Jason Stephens (R) received 10,562 votes and William Saunders (Write In) received 410 votes.

Unofficial results for State Board of Education, 10th District are: Mary E. Binegar received 4,936 votes, Brendan P. Shea received 4,775 voters.

Unofficial results in judicial races are:

Judge of Court of Common Pleas (Probate/Juvenile Division): Incumbent Thomas S. Moulton, Jr., 10,550 votes.

Justice of the Supreme Court, term commencing Jan. 1, 2021: Sharon L. Kennedy received 7,146 votes and John P. O’Donnell received 3,595 votes.

Justice of the Supreme Court, term commencing Jan. 2, 2021: Jennifer Brunner received 5,257 votes and Judi French received 5,330 votes.

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District, term commencing Feb. 9, 2021: Peter B. Abele received 8,914 votes.

Judge of Court of Appeals, 4th District, term ending Feb. 8, 2023: Stacy Brooks received 4,487 votes and Kristy Wilkin received 5,867 votes.

Unofficial results in the presidential race are:

President: Joseph R. Biden 2,911 votes; Howie Hawkins 32 votes; Jo Jorgensen 126 votes; Donald J. Trump 10,289 votes.

More on the number of unreturned absentee and provisional ballots in an upcoming edition.

