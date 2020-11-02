Voters to decide county races in Gallia

GALLIA COUNTY — The polls open for traditional in-person voting across Gallia County today for the 2020 General Election, joining thousands who have already cast ballots during the early voting period.

According to Dale B. Whitt, director of the Gallia County Board of Elections, following the close of early voting on Monday, 4,355 ballots had been cast by in-person voters. In addition, of the 4,145 absentee ballots which had been requested, 3,730 had been returned — this means a little over 400 are still possibly in play, (if they are returned), as of press time on Monday. All of these numbers add up to a total of 8,085 ballots having already been cast in Gallia County before voting on Election Day even began.

Whitt said those with an absentee ballot still had time to hand deliver them to the board of elections office in the Gallia County Courthouse on Election Day, prior to polls closing at 7:30 p.m. Voters can also drop them off outside the doors of the court house in a special drop box for absentee ballots, prior to the polls closing today. Those absentee ballots which were mailed, had to be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2 and need to be received no later than 10 days after Election Day. Absentee ballots are not accepted at polling locations on Election Day.

Polls in Ohio will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today for traditional in-person voting. Be sure to have a photo ID with you.

Contested county races Gallia County voters will be deciding include:

County Commissioner: The two races for commission include Q. Jay Stapleton (R) and Scott J. Williamson (D) facing off for one seat; and Randall Adkins (D), Mark Danner (Unaffiliated), M. Eugene Greene (R) and Lisa Osborne (Write In) vying for the other commissioner seat.

County Sheriff: Incumbent Matthew D. Champlin (R) faces off against challenger Jimmy Spears (D).

County races where candidates are running unopposed are:

Prosecuting Attorney: Incumbent Jason D. Holdren (R).

Clerk of Courts: Incumbent Noreen M. Saunders (R).

County Recorder: Incumbent J. Roger Walker (R).

County Treasurer: Incumbent Steve McGhee (R).

County Engineer: Incumbent Brett A. Boothe (R).

County Coroner: Incumbent Daniel H. Whiteley (R).

Judge of Court of Common Pleas (Probate/Juvenile Division): Incumbent Thomas S. Moulton, Jr.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

