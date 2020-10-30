Trick-or-treat Gallipolis!

On Friday evening, trick-or-treaters across Gallia County set out for some normalcy and some candy. With a few modifications, holiday traditions carried on, including at the home of Brent and Shawn Saunders on Third Avenue in Gallipolis. With safety, and fun, in mind, the couple constructed a candy dispenser out of a 10-foot piece of four-inch PVC plastic pipe, allowing trick-or-treaters to place their buckets at the bottom, awaiting a deposit of candy which slid down from the top. Visitors were also greeted with a sign that read, “Trick or treat! Stand six feet. We’ll give you something sweet.” Pictured are the couple with their grandchildren Rylee Jo and Austin (Mothman) Saunders, Benjamin and Parker Noe. According to Brent, the oversized candy dispenser was a hit with trick-or-treaters. (Courtesy)

On Friday evening, trick-or-treaters across Gallia County set out for some normalcy and some candy. With a few modifications, holiday traditions carried on, including at the home of Brent and Shawn Saunders on Third Avenue in Gallipolis. With safety, and fun, in mind, the couple constructed a candy dispenser out of a 10-foot piece of four-inch PVC plastic pipe, allowing trick-or-treaters to place their buckets at the bottom, awaiting a deposit of candy which slid down from the top. Visitors were also greeted with a sign that read, “Trick or treat! Stand six feet. We’ll give you something sweet.” Pictured are the couple with their grandchildren Rylee Jo and Austin (Mothman) Saunders, Benjamin and Parker Noe. According to Brent, the oversized candy dispenser was a hit with trick-or-treaters. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.31-Trick.jpg On Friday evening, trick-or-treaters across Gallia County set out for some normalcy and some candy. With a few modifications, holiday traditions carried on, including at the home of Brent and Shawn Saunders on Third Avenue in Gallipolis. With safety, and fun, in mind, the couple constructed a candy dispenser out of a 10-foot piece of four-inch PVC plastic pipe, allowing trick-or-treaters to place their buckets at the bottom, awaiting a deposit of candy which slid down from the top. Visitors were also greeted with a sign that read, “Trick or treat! Stand six feet. We’ll give you something sweet.” Pictured are the couple with their grandchildren Rylee Jo and Austin (Mothman) Saunders, Benjamin and Parker Noe. According to Brent, the oversized candy dispenser was a hit with trick-or-treaters. (Courtesy)