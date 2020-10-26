More than 5,700 ballots cast as early voting continues

GALLIPOLIS — Voters, and candidates, are in the home stretch with the Nov. 3 General Election only a week away.

As of Monday afternoon, an estimated 5,738 ballots had been cast by Gallia County voters during early voting. This number includes returned absentee ballots and early in-person voting, according to Chris Burnett, deputy director of the Gallia Board of Elections.

Burnett estimated the total number of early in-person voters, since early voting began on Oct. 6, would reach 2,600 by the end of the day Monday. An estimated 4,100 absentee ballots have been sent to voters as well. Absentee ballots which have been returned are reflected in the 5,738 total, along with the roughly 2,600 in-person ballots. This means, three weeks into early voting, voters in Gallia County are on track to surpass the total number of ballots cast in the primary earlier this year, which was 5,992.

Those mail-in/absentee voters can return their ballots via mail or drop them off at the Gallia County Board of Elections Office during office hours. Voters can also utilize two drop off boxes in front of the Gallia County Courthouse. A large ballot box is near the entrance to the courthouse – this box is emptied multiple times a day and is only outside during office hours. Also, a wall-mounted, locked box on the side of the courthouse can also be utilized to drop off ballots with this box emptied typically once daily.

A statement from the Gallia County Board of Elections previously released to the Tribune, read: “The board of elections would like the public to know that the drop box located on the front porch of the courthouse is handicap accessible via the accessibility ramp and handicap parking spaces located at the rear of the Gallia County Courthouse.”

If interested in doing early in-person voting, visit the Gallia County Board of Elections Office on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse during the following business hours:

8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27-Friday, Oct. 30;

8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31;

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1;

8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2.

The polls for the general election will be open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Absentee ballots can be scanned into the secure voting system prior to election night but numbers will not be tallied, along with early voting numbers, until the polls close on Nov. 3. The last day for boards of election to receive mail-in ballots that have been postmarked on or before Nov. 2, is Friday, Nov. 13. Absentee ballots can also be dropped off on Nov. 3 by 7:30 p.m. at the board of elections office.

There are approximately 19,000 registered voters in Gallia County.

Visit the Gallia County Board of Elections on Facebook or via its website for more information at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/gallia/election-info/

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Nearly 2,600 voters in Gallia County have cast their ballots during early in-person voting, since Oct. 6. Pictured is the early voting room on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse. (Beth Sergent/OVP) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.27-VoteGallia-1.jpg Nearly 2,600 voters in Gallia County have cast their ballots during early in-person voting, since Oct. 6. Pictured is the early voting room on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse. (Beth Sergent/OVP)

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.