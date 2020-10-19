RVHS Homecoming Royalty

BIDWELL — Despite the pandemic, the welcome familiarity of Homecoming was celebrated at River Valley High School on Friday with Gracee Wamsley crowned 2020 Homecoming Queen. Wamsley was escorted by Colt Engle.

Wamsley was joined in her court by the following: Sophomore Escort Kade Alderman with Sophomore Attendant Riley Bradley; Junior Escort John Santos with Junior Attendant Brooklin Clonch; Senior Escort Reid Haynes with Senior Queen Candidate Kristen Clark; Senior Escort Braden McGuire with Senior Candidate Sydnee Runyon; Senior Escort Jordan Lambert with Senior Candidate Lindsey Abbott; Senior Escort Michael Braden with Senior Candidate Alexis Thomas; Freshman Escort Thomas Stout with Freshman Attendant Baylee Helms.

Gracee Wamsley, pictured at center, was crowned 2020 RVHS Homecoming Queen. Pictured with Wamsley are members of the Homecoming Court and Senior Candidates Kristen Clark, Sydnee Runyon, Lindsey Abbott, Alexis Thomas. (Randy Houdashelt/Image Gallery | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.20-RVHS-1.jpg Gracee Wamsley, pictured at center, was crowned 2020 RVHS Homecoming Queen. Pictured with Wamsley are members of the Homecoming Court and Senior Candidates Kristen Clark, Sydnee Runyon, Lindsey Abbott, Alexis Thomas. (Randy Houdashelt/Image Gallery | Courtesy) RVHS 2020 Homecoming Queen Gracee Wamsley is pictured at center with Escort by Colt Engle. Also pictured are members of the homecoming court, with identifications listed in the corresponding story. (Randy Houdashelt/Image Gallery | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.20-RVHS-2.jpg RVHS 2020 Homecoming Queen Gracee Wamsley is pictured at center with Escort by Colt Engle. Also pictured are members of the homecoming court, with identifications listed in the corresponding story. (Randy Houdashelt/Image Gallery | Courtesy)