Gallipolis Christmas parade to go virtual

GALLIPOLIS — The annual Gallipolis Christmas parade will be virtual this year.

According to the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau which hosts the event each year, the decision to go virtual was made by several people, including members of its board of trustees and staff. The Bureau is not alone in its decision, with public events across the area having either been canceled or a virtual alternative offered due to public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has caused many organizations to find alternative and creative ways of hosting events and the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau is no exception,” a news released from the Bureau stated. “During this time of year, the Bureau is typically putting out registrations for the annual Gallipolis Christmas parade, but this year’s parade will be different than what we are used to seeing as we follow the advisement coming from the Ohio Governor’s office.”

This week, Gov. Mike DeWine stated in a press release via his office, “We have avoided the large outbreaks that other countries and other states have seen, and so far, the combined efforts of Ohioans have kept the virus in check. We can’t let our guards down now. We need to continue taking basic safety measures of wearing masks, keeping distance, and avoiding large gatherings.”

The parade typically attracts a large crowd downtown, with participants from Gallia as well as neighboring counties, and often takes at least an hour to complete as it moves along Second Avenue.

Instead of a line-up along Second Avenue, the 2020 Gallipolis Christmas parade “line-up” will be virtual. Groups and businesses are invited to submit one photo or one photo collage to the Bureau to be included in a slideshow video that will be released on Dec. 5 via YouTube. There is no charge to participate.

“The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to still be able to bring in the holiday season with our Annual Christmas parade,” Bureau President Gale Hess said. “The parade may look a bit different but we hope that it is an opportunity for our local businesses and groups to be able to showcase themselves in a way that they would not be able to do in a traditional parade. We encourage everyone to not only participate in the parade but to share it with friends and family who are outside the immediate area. As one of the 2019-2020 Ohio Best Hometowns we want to share how great Gallia county is!”

Those wanting to participate will need to email the Bureau a good quality photo and the name of the organization or title to info@visitgallia.com no later than Nov. 20. The theme for 2020 is “Let’s Take an Elfie”, participants are encouraged to be creative and have fun with their photos. For questions contact the Bureau at 1-800-765-6482.

The Bureau would also like to remind everyone that the parade is for families and the community so all submitted photos must be appropriate meaning, no obscene gestures, or images.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Pictured is a scene from the 2019 Gallipolis Christmas Parade. (OVP | File Photo) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_DSC_0876.jpg Pictured is a scene from the 2019 Gallipolis Christmas Parade. (OVP | File Photo)