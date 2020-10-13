The ballot box… Latest early voting numbers in Gallia

GALLIPOLIS — After a week of early in-person voting, nearly 900 ballots have been cast with thousands of mail-in/absentee ballots requested by, and mailed to, Gallia County voters.

A spokesperson with the Gallia County Board of Elections Office told the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, early in-person voting was at 894 ballots cast and the office has sent out over 4,000 ballots through the mail to voters – for a total of roughly 4,894 ballots. In comparison, during this year’s primary, a total of 5,992 ballots were cast.

Those mail-in/absentee voters can return their ballots via mail or drop them off at the Gallia County Board of Elections Office during office hours. Voters can also utilize two drop off boxes in front of the Gallia County Courthouse. A large ballot box is near the entrance to the courthouse – this box is emptied multiple times a day and is only outside during office hours. Also, a wall-mounted, locked box on the side of the courthouse can also be utilized to drop off ballots with this box emptied typically once daily.

A statement from the Gallia County Board of Elections released to the Tribune, read: “The board of elections would like the public to know that the drop box located on the front porch of the courthouse is handicap accessible via the accessibility ramp and handicap parking spaces located at the rear of the Gallia County Courthouse.”

Remaining early in-person voting dates and times are:

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14 – Friday, Oct. 16;

8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19 – Friday, Oct. 23;

8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24;

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25;

8 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26-Friday, Oct. 30;

8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31;

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1;

8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2.

The polls for the general election will be open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3. Absentee ballots can also be dropped off on Nov. 3 by 7:30 p.m. at the board of elections office.

The last day for boards of election to receive mail-in ballots that have been postmarked on or before Nov. 2, is Friday, Nov. 13.

If interested in doing early in-person voting, visit the Gallia County Board of Elections Office on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse. For more information on mail-in/absentee ballots, voting times and more, call 740-446-1600 or visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/gallia/election-info/

