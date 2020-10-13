Meet the Candidates: Gallia County Commission Race

Editor’s Note: As we approach the November General Election, the Gallipolis Daily Tribune will be running “Meet the Candidate” profiles, allowing those running for office in contested races to introduce themselves to voters. Each candidate was given the same word count parameters, then asked to provide background information on themselves and to answer the question “Why are you running for this office?”

GALLIA COUNTY — The latest installment of “Meet the Candidates” focuses on one of the races for Gallia County Commission.

In today’s race preview, a look at candidates Randall Adkins (D), Mark Danner (Unaffiliated), M. Eugene Greene (R) and Lisa Osborne (Write In), all of whom are vying for one of two open seats.

The commission race involving Republican Quentin Jay Stapleton and Democrat Scott Williamson, was featured in yesterday’s edition.

Candidates and their responses to the Tribune’s request for information, are listed below in alphabetical order.

Randall (Randy) Adkins

Background information

My name is Randy Adkins and I am running for Gallia County Commissioner. I grew up between Gallia County and Columbus, Ohio. I attended North Gallia, then finished up as a graduate of Westland High School in Columbus. I joined the United States Army, serving six years on active duty and was honorably discharged and am a disabled veteran.

I am a Stihl technician with over 27 years experience and went to work in 2008 at Odell Lumber where I oversee the Stihl Shop. I am also actively involved with the American Legion, DAV, AMVETS and the Masons. I live in Bidwell with my family that includes four children and three grandchildren. My youngest son is disabled, he was born with cerebral palsy.

I have also been a township trustee for over 20 years in Morgan Township. I am dedicated to Gallia County and hardworking. I’d like to see Gallia County grow and improve and I think I could help that happen as your next Gallia County Commissioner.

Why are you running for this office?

“I would like to be your next commissioner because I’d like for Gallia County to be the best it can be, and as a commissioner, I’d like to increase funding to help fight the drug problems in Gallia County, and I think I could.

“I’m a trustee in Morgan Township and in my 20-plus years I’ve helped purchase new and upgraded equipment. I have worked with FEMA and been involved with several grants. I’ve worked and had land donated for a new township lot and new cemetery.

“I also want to see economic growth within the county so our families can stay and prosper in Gallia County. We need broadband service for future growth and development, and educational needs for all youth to have a chance at equal education.

“We need a new jail that we can make pay for itself – let other counties pay for it, not our tax dollars and not located on Second Avenue. Locate it near the interstate and hospital on property already owned by the county. So, in the future, when we need to expand, the opportunity and space are there. Safety first while incarcerated and I also believe a part of rehabilitation is recreation and education, not just thrown in and forgotten about.

“I think I would work well with other commissioners and I would work hard to bring all sides together for the greater good of Gallia County. I believe in my county.”

Mark Danner

Background information

Hi, my name is Mark Danner and I’m running for Gallia County Commissioner. I am a lifelong resident of Gallia County. I graduated from Southwestern High School in 1986 and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Rio Grande in 1991. I have been married to my wife Amy for 21 years, and our son Bo is a sixth grader at Ohio Valley Christian School. My family and I attend Elizabeth Chapel where I teach a Sunday School and a Wednesday night class. I retired from the O.O. McIntyre Park District in 2019 after almost 32 years, the last 21 years as Recreation Coordinator. Working at the Park District taught me a lot about getting the most from a limited budget, prioritizing projects, and making hard decisions on what programs can and can’t be funded. I also learned how to deal with the public when they don’t agree with your decisions, and how to remain calm and truly listen to other points of view, vital attributes of a good commissioner. I served for six years on the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Center board of directors, including stints as president and vice president. Through that experience I gained a great appreciation for Gallia County’s tourism industry. I believe there is incredible potential for growth in many areas of tourism here that could not only bring in outside money but also bring jobs to our county. I currently work as a bus driver for the Gallipolis City Schools.

Why are you running for this office?

“I chose to run for commissioner because I wanted a better Gallia County for my son and all our children. I want a Gallia County where parents and children feel safe, where child abusers, traffickers, and pedophiles are vigorously arrested and prosecuted. I would like to work with the Sheriff’s department to add a full-time position dedicated to investigating these crimes against children. Our children are our most precious asset. We must do everything possible to protect them against scum that seek to harm them. I want a commission that is transparent, responsive, honest, and available to the people of Gallia County. I would like to integrate some evening meetings into the commission schedule, so those who own small businesses or work through the day can attend to be informed or voice concerns. People should not have to shut down their business or use a sick or vacation day just to attend a commission meeting. I would work with local internet providers to increase internet access to more areas of our county. COVID-19 has exposed a great weakness in that many of our residents have no home access to reliable internet service, which puts those children at a severe disadvantage in the best of times, and worse in times like these. I would also seek to work with our Engineer’s office to do everything possible to improve infrastructure. Their budget has been stretched to the max, and all of us deserve better roads. That isn’t going to happen unless we can increase their funding.

“I chose to run as an Independent because I’m sick of political games and the way they have divided our county and nation. We need to find solutions instead of placing blame. I will answer to no one but God and the people of Gallia County.”

M. Eugene (Gene) Greene

Background information

Born and raised in Gallia County. Served in the United States Army, Vietnam Veteran. Dedicated fiscal conservative of our citizens’ budgetary funds. Thirty-three years with Kyger Creek power plant, retired as assistant engineer. Served as City Manager of Gallipolis for five years. Proven leader having served on several organizations. Experience working with law enforcement personnel, budgets and safety.

Why are you running for this office?

“First of all, I think the county commissioner should be a five-day-a-week commissioner to meet the needs of the county and public. With all that is going on with the county today – sewer lines, roads, bridges, jail construction and health care costs – Thursday is just not enough. We need a commissioner with experience in those fields, on site as well as in the office, watching citizens’ budgetary funds. Also, if we have a full-time commission, then we can work on bringing new business to the county or adding jobs to the ones we already have. Over the years, our population has went down and the average age has went up, our young people are having to move away to make a living and we have to stop that! We need to improve our community to attract business, we need good infrastructure, law enforcement, easy access to our businesses, all while having a safe place to live and raise our families. I have the experience and drive and with the help of the good people of Gallia County, we, together, can make that happen. Thank you, Gallia County.”

Lisa Osborne

Background information

My name is Lisa Osborne and I am running for Gallia County Commissioner as a “ Write In” candidate. I am the daughter of Faye Coughenour and the Late Harry Coughenour. I am the mother of two amazing sons Trenton and Cambell Osborne. I graduated from Kyger Creek High School in 1989 and the University of Rio Grande In 1992. I furthered my education at Ohio State University earning a Pre K certification. I started my own childcare center known as French City Childcare Center, owned and operated for over 23 years. I opened and operated Crossroad Bistro in Centenary for six years. After selling both businesses in 2016, I obtained a GAL license and an Ohio prevention license. I am currently employed by HRS out of Athens, Ohio as a Prevention Specialist. I work with children and adults throughout the county teaching drug, alcohol and suicide prevention. I have served on the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Ariel theatre board, River Recreation Committee, Gallipolis City Schools advisory board, Jr. Women’s Club, and Rio Grande PTO board. I have provided consultant services for local organizations and also worked in Pennsylvania with Dauphin County commissioners as a consultant. I am currently serving on Gallia CPR committee and as an adult ally for Gallia Youth Coalition and teach “Hidden in Plain Site” to parents and educators in our community. My most recent accomplishment is a published children’s book author.

Why are you running for this office?

“I made the decision to run for Gallia County Commissioner so I can share my education, experiences and expertise in both business and social organizations to help move our county forward. I want to see more community involvement along with economic development and community resources. I would represent our county well on both a local and state level. We are just as important as any other rural community in Ohio and deserve the opportunity to thrive. It’s easy to get discouraged when we aren’t actively involved. If elected I promise to hit the ground running. I want this opportunity to bring new light to the table and work hard to make our community an even better place to love, live and work. My experience in grant writing, budgeting, networking, organizations and communication will be an asset to the commissioner seat. I chose to run for you Gallia County friends, I appreciate your support. Together, we can be better. Write in Lisa Osborne, Gallia County Commissioner! Thank you.”

From left are candidates Randall Adkins (D), Mark Danner (Unaffiliated), M. Eugene Greene (R) and Lisa Osborne (Write In), all of whom are vying for one of two open commission seats. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_Commission-final.jpg From left are candidates Randall Adkins (D), Mark Danner (Unaffiliated), M. Eugene Greene (R) and Lisa Osborne (Write In), all of whom are vying for one of two open commission seats. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_Tribune-4.jpg