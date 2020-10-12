Meet the Candidates: Gallia County Commission Race

Editor’s Note: As we approach the November General Election, the Gallipolis Daily Tribune will be running “Meet the Candidate” profiles, allowing those running for office in contested races to introduce themselves to voters. Each candidate was given the same word count parameters, then asked to provide background information on themselves and to answer the question “Why are you running for this office?”

GALLIA COUNTY — The latest installment of “Meet the Candidates” focuses on one of the races for Gallia County Commission. In today’s race preview, a look at Republican Quentin Jay Stapleton and Democrat Scott Williamson who are both vying for one of two commissioner seats up for election.

The race for the other commissioner seat, which includes Randall Adkins (D), Mark Danner (Unaffiliated), M. Eugene Greene (R) and Lisa Osborne (Write In), will be previewed in an upcoming edition.

Candidates and their responses to the Tribune’s request for information, are listed below in alphabetical order.

Quentin Jay Stapleton

Background information

My name is Quentin Jay Stapleton. I am one of nine children belonging to Jack and Mery Stapleton of Crown City. My grandparents were the late Jim and Harriet Davison of Gallipolis, and Carl and Leslie Stapleton of Crown City. Mary Ann Stapleton is my wife of 29 years. We have four children; Quentin Jay Jr., Warren Michael, Luke Anthony, and Dana Marie, and two grandchildren. I have lived in Gallia County all my life. I am a 1989 graduate of Hannan Trace High School and Buckeye Hills Career Center. I became self-employed in 1997 as a used car dealer and my business has been very successful for me. As a business owner, I believe in supporting local businesses to help them grow. I believe that wealth or advanced educational degrees may not always be necessary to serve our community. I believe the community should function as a whole. I would like to remind people that I am a son, a brother, a husband, a father, and a grandpa who has lived in this county my whole life and the people here are important to me. So why not get out of my comfort zone and try to make a difference.

Why are you running for this office?

“I’d like to see growth in our community that provides dependable work opportunities so our children and grandchildren can work here and raise their families successfully. With the issues from this pandemic I believe we need to focus on providing internet service for all to help with schooling and educational services for our citizens. I understand the importance of having a new jail that provides safety for the workers and the inmates. I also understand that different parts of our county have different needs and concerns, and if elected, I will do my part to address those needs and concerns.”

Scott Williamson

Background information

Hello Gallia County, my name is Scott Williamson, and I want to be your County Commissioner. I was born in Columbus, 1966, raised in Vinton. Graduated from North Gallia High School in 1985. I have lived in Mercerville for 28 years, but still have strong family roots in the northern end of the county. Together, my wife and I have four children and three grandchildren.

From the time I was able to work, I’ve held a job. I’ve been a member of IBEW Local 71 and IUOE, Sons of the American Legion, and Dist. 2 Fire Dept. I volunteered to coach Rinky Dinks basketball and baseball and served as president of the association for two years, as well as twenty-five-year member of Mason’s. I was co-chair of the “Quality Schools for Quality Kids” campaign in 2005. Served on Gallia County Board of Education for 12 years, three years as president during which we were able to build two new high schools/athletic complex’s and remodeled elementary schools. Worked 15 years at MU Orthopedics, 12 of those years, I was supervisor of X-Ray department. I have recently held superintendent/foreman position working in bridge/dam construction.

Why are you running for this office?

“I decided to run for Gallia County Commissioner because I believe I have the leadership qualities, organizational skills and experience to bring Gallia County into the 21st Century. I am the person with the initiative to get things done. I want a brighter future for our youth, one that doesn’t involve them leaving the area to make a decent wage.

“My main goals are simple; Economic growth, by utilizing Rt. 35 and Ohio River, we sit in an area that is ripe for opportunities. Effective management of county funds, focusing on infrastructure and management of resources. Public safety for the citizens of Gallia County.

“I want broadband internet county wide; this is a must to be able to compete for new industry, improving public safety, healthcare quality and above all to me able to meet the educational requirements of our children.

“I want to make a difference. I’m not afraid to ask questions because I believe we deserve answers. As voters and citizens, I know you have questions and concerns. Let’s talk! If I don’t have the answers, I will search to find the answers which will give me better insight on finding the solutions Gallia County needs and deserves. I am ready to lead the way and I’m focused on the future.

“It would be an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Gallia County and I would appreciate your vote in this election.”

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Republican Quentin Jay Stapleton (at left) and Democrat Scott Williamson (at right), are both vying for one of two Gallia County Commissioner seats up for election. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_Commission.jpg Republican Quentin Jay Stapleton (at left) and Democrat Scott Williamson (at right), are both vying for one of two Gallia County Commissioner seats up for election. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_Tribune-3.jpg