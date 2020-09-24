‘Rock Hunt September’ clues

GALLIPOLIS — The clues continue for the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s “Rock Hunt September” event which began two weeks ago.

Two clues are released on Fridays regarding the locations of two rocks, with this week’s clues as follows:

– “The magic of this garden in Downtown Gallipolis is surrounded by literature and art.”

– “They were originally constructed in 1892 to provide water service to the Ohio Hospital for Epileptics.”

Since the rock hunt began this month, a total of eight different rocks have been brightly painted with a fleur-de-lis and will be hidden throughout Gallia County. All rocks will be visible and will be placed outdoors. Each rock will be individually matched with a prize. Week four prizes are Holzer ultra-soft blanket and a gift card to Daylight Donuts.

When a rock is found, return it to the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (GCCVB) on Second Avenue, Gallipolis, to collect the prize.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Rock #5 was at the Farmers Market Sign in Rio and found by Cheryl Young. (GCCVB | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.25-Rock-1.jpg Rock #5 was at the Farmers Market Sign in Rio and found by Cheryl Young. (GCCVB | Courtesy) Rock #6 was at the Madog Center for Welsh Studies and found by Parker Caudill. (GCCVB | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.25-Rock-2.jpg Rock #6 was at the Madog Center for Welsh Studies and found by Parker Caudill. (GCCVB | Courtesy) Rock #6 was at the Madog Center for Welsh Studies and found by Parker Caudill. (GCCVB | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.25-ROck-3.jpg Rock #6 was at the Madog Center for Welsh Studies and found by Parker Caudill. (GCCVB | Courtesy) Rock #5 was at the Farmers Market Sign in Rio and found by Cheryl Young. (GCCVB | Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.25-ROck-4.jpg Rock #5 was at the Farmers Market Sign in Rio and found by Cheryl Young. (GCCVB | Courtesy)