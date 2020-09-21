Trick-or-treat scheduled for Oct. 29

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallipolis Chief of Police Chief Jeff Boyer and Rio Grande Chief of Police Josh Davies have released details pertaining to trick-or-treat for Gallia County, including the City of Gallipolis and the Village of Rio Grande.

The press release from the above mentioned law enforcement agencies, stated, “After consulting with officials from the Gallia County Health Department, we are releasing details as pertains to trick or treating in Gallia County. Trick-or-Treat is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. We want to remind all drivers to be cautious and drive slowly through our communities while our families are out during this event. We would also, like to share the following tips to make this Halloween’s festivities safe for everyone.”

Before Halloween

– Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Make sure shoes fit well and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement or contact with flames.

– Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and trick or treat bags for greater visibility.

– Think twice before using simulated knives, guns or swords. If such props must be used, be certain they do not appear authentic and are soft and flexible to prevent injury.

When trick or treating

– By using a flashlight you can see and been seen by others.

– Stay in a group, walk slowly and communicate where you are going.

– Only trick-or-treat in well-known neighborhoods at homes that have a porch light on.

– Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk. Cross streets only at corners with well-marked crosswalks.

– If no sidewalk is available, walk at the farthest edge of the roadway facing traffic.

– Never cut across yards or use alleys.

– Always walk never run across a street.

– Never enter a stranger’s home or car for a treat.

– Don’t assume the right-a-way. Motorists may have trouble seeing Trick-or-Treaters. Just because one car stopped doesn’t mean others will.

– Never consume unwrapped food items or open beverages that may be offered.

– No treats should be eaten until checked by an adult.

– Confine or secure household pets for an evening of frightful sights and sounds. Any pets must be on a leash and under control at all times.

– Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious or unlawful activity.

“In addition, this year, we have been provided the following guidance from the health professionals with the Gallia County Health Department as it pertains to the COVID pandemic during the trick or treat event,” according to the press release. “Like most events and holidays that have taken place amid the COVID pandemic, Halloween may look different this year. These general safety guidelines and best practices can lower the likelihood for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).”

The Gallia County Health Department, which was included as one of the agencies in the joint press release regarding trick-or-treat, recommends the following to ensure a safer Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic:

– Participants stay in family groups.

– Children be accompanied by an adult.

– Ensure facial coverings (or mask for those dressing up) when coming within six feet of those handing out candy or other treaters.

For participants

– Stay home if you feel sick.

– Do not pass out candy if you feel sick.

– Wash hands or sanitize often.

– Observe social distancing.

– Be respectful of homes/families who do not choose to participate.

“The Gallia County Health Department will continue to monitor and respond to COVID-19 in Gallia County,” the release further stated. “This event may change based on current, local COVID-19 reporting and/or the State’s recommendations.“

Trick-or-Treat is currently scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Gallia County, including the City of Gallipolis and the Village of Rio Grande. Pictured is a scene from trick-or-treat in Gallipolis last year. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_DSC_0313.jpg Trick-or-Treat is currently scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Gallia County, including the City of Gallipolis and the Village of Rio Grande. Pictured is a scene from trick-or-treat in Gallipolis last year. (OVP File Photo)