The (rock) hunt is on… Month-long event underway

GALLIPOLIS — The clues continue for the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s “Rock Hunt September” event which began last week.

Two clues are released on Fridays regarding the locations of two rocks, with this week’s clues as follows:

– “For over 20 years this center has been a host of local Black history preservation and education.”

– “Their sauce has been bringing joy to Southern Ohio since the 1920’s.”

A total of eight different rocks have been brightly painted with a fleur-de-lis and will be hidden throughout Gallia County. All rocks will be visible and will be placed outdoors.

Each rock will be individually matched with a prize. Week two prizes are Holzer ultra-soft blanket and a yellow bandstand mug; week three prizes are OSU gourd decoration and a 31 lunchbox; week four prizes are Holzer ultra-soft blanket and a gift card to daylight donuts. Week one prizes were a blue bandstand mug and a Gallipolis mug.

When a rock is found return it to the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (GCCVB) on Second Avenue, Gallipolis, to collect the prize.

According to the GCCVB, Gary Eisnaugle found one of the rocks from week one at the Gallipolis sign at the Public Use Area along the Ohio River. The second rock from week one was missing from its hiding place and as of press time hadn’t been turned in.

Last week’s clues were

– “Welcome to Gallipolis from the shores of the Ohio River” and “Have a seat and take in the best view of Gallipolis.”

“We’ve had a great response from the community,” said GCCVB Assistant Director Kaitlynn Halley to the Tribune via an email.

Halley also noted the Bureau has received several messages from community members asking about the rocks but no additional hints are available at this time, with all hunters given the same clues and opportunities to explore. Hints are posted here in the Tribune each Friday and on the Bureau’s social media pages @visitgallia.

Rock Hunt September wraps up on Oct. 2.

The rock hunt is meant to provide people an opportunity to participate in an outdoor activity, practicing social distancing in open spaces while exploring Gallia County, according to the GCCVB.

Information submitted by GCCVB. Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

Week one clues led to the Gallipolis Public Use Area, where one of the rocks was found for a prize. The second rock from week one has yet to be turned in. (Beth Sergent | OVP) Gary Eisnaugle, pictured, found one of the rocks from week one at the Gallipolis sign at the Public Use Area along the Ohio River. (GCCVB | Courtesy)

